(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Group Health Cooperative
(GHC) and
subsidiary Group Health Options, Inc. (GHO) (collectively Group
Health). Fitch
has also affirmed the ratings for senior secured revenue bonds
issued by the
Washington Health Care Facilities Authority (WHCFA) on behalf of
Group Health at
'BBB'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Positive from
Stable. A
complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
Today's rating action follows the completion of a periodic
review of Group
Health's ratings. The revision in the Outlook to Positive
reflects Group
Health's favorable financial performance trends and financial
metrics that are
generally better than 'BBB' rating category guidelines.
'Scores' assigned to the factors underlying Group Health's
ratings are discussed
below under Key Rating Drivers, along with their relative
influence on the
ratings, and the factor's forward trend, Collectively, they
support the ratings
and their Positive Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Financial Performance and Earnings scored 'bbb'; 'higher'
influence on ratings,
positive forward trend - The positive forward trend reflects
expectations that
the financial performance metrics Group Health has reported in
recent years will
be maintained, resulting in a higher financial performance and
earnings score.
Through the first half of 2015 (1H15) the company generated $140
million of
EBITDA, an EBITDA-to-revenue margin of 7.6%, and $101 million of
net income.
The company's EBITDA-to-revenue and net income-to-average
capital ratios
averaged 6.1% and 15.1, respectively, from 2013 through 1H15.
From 2010 through
2012, these ratios averaged 1.5% and (1.2%). Fitch attributes
the bulk of the
improvement to headcount reductions, operational restructurings
and process
redesigns that reduced expenses, particularly expenses for
external healthcare
delivery expenses.
Market Position and Size/Scale scored 'bbb-'; 'higher' influence
on ratings,
stable forward trend - Key considerations include Group
Health's strong market
share in Washington, where based on 2014 direct health premiums
and enrollment
in the state, Fitch estimates it was the state's largest and
third largest
health insurer. The company's enrollment includes meaningful
allocations from
different market segments with roughly 60% derived from employer
group
enrollment and the balance consisting of Medicare, federal
employees, and
individual enrollment. Fitch views the company's contract with
the state of
Washington as a key factor supporting Group Health's market
positon and
size/scale characteristics. Group Health's market position is
also bolstered by
its vertically integrated healthcare delivery system which
includes both Group
Health employee care providers and care providers provided by an
independent
medical group that contracts exclusively with Group Health.
Also considered in
the company's market position and size/scale score are the
economic and
regulatory risks tied to Group Health's geographically
concentrated enrollment,
essentially all of which is derived from Washington, and the
company's small,
size/scale benefits, in comparison with nationally focused
health insurers.
Debt-Service Capabilities and Financial Flexibility scored 'a';
lower' influence
on rating, stable forward trend - Key considerations include
solid EBITDA-based
interest coverage ratios and somewhat limited financial
flexibility. Group
Health's annual interest and amortization payments are a modest
$12 million per
year through 2019. The company is a party to an interest rate
swap contract
that results in lower interest expense in declining interest
rate environments
and higher interest expense in rising interest rate
environments. Through 1H15,
Group Health's EBITDA-based interest coverage ratio, including
the effect of the
interest rate swap contract, was a very strong 39.3x. From 2012
to 2014, Group
Health's operating EBITDA-based interest coverage ratio averaged
62.7x including
the effect of the interest rate swap contract and 17.4x
excluding the effect of
the contract. Fitch views Group Health's comparatively small
size and non-stock
corporate form, as reducing the company's sources of external
flexibility but
also believes that potential needs for external capital are
limited.
Capitalization and Leverage scored 'aa-'; 'lower' influence on
rating, stable
forward trend - At June 30, 2015, Group Health's
debt-to-annualized EBITDA and
financial leverage ratios were 0.5x and 11%, respectively. From
2010 to 2014
these ratios averaged 2.2x and 16%. GHC's year-end 2014 NAIC
risk-based capital
ratio (company-action-level basis) and 2014 annualized
premiums-to-total net
assets ratio were 395% and 3.4x, respectively, both of which are
better than
Fitch's 'aa' score guidelines. The company's debt obligations
consist primarily
of secured loan obligations payable to the Washington Health
Care Facilities
Authority (WHFCA), the terms of which mirror terms of revenue
bonds issued on
GHC's behalf by the WHCFA in the municipal bond market.
OTHER RATINGS CONSIDERATIONS
Group Rating Methodology: Fitch uses a group rating methodology
and refers
financial strength from GHC to GHO when evaluating the
companies' ratings. In
its assessment, Fitch considers GHO a 'core' company within the
Group Health
organization and believes that GHC is willing and able to
support GHO
financially and operationally. Fitch considers GHO a core
company in part
because it provides the Group Health organization with preferred
provider
organization and point of service products that we view
important to the
organization's market position.
Notching between Ratings: Fitch's rating on senior secured
revenue bonds issued
on GHC's behalf by the WHCFA are notched up by one notch from
GHC's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to reflect an assumption of 'Good'
recoveries (as defined
per Fitch criteria) in a default scenario. The one-notch uplift
is due to the
bonds' security in the form of a security interest in the
company's gross
receivables and liens on certain real estate and equipment
assets. Thus, the
revenue bonds are rated at the same level as GHC's IFS rating,
since
policyholder recoveries are also assumed to be 'Good' under
Fitch's rating
methodology.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch would likely upgrade Group Health's ratings and the
ratings assigned to
revenue bonds issued by the WHCFA on Group Health's behalf by
one notch within
the next 12-24 months if the company's financial performance
remains consistent
with recent results and Group Health's debt service capabilities
and financial
flexibility and capitalization and leverage ratings factors
retain their
respective current scores of 'a' and 'aa-'. Key financial
performance metrics
that Fitch would view as supporting an upgrade are
EBITDA-to-revenue margins
approximating 4% and annual EBITDA of roughly $150 million.
Conversely, if
Group Health's financial metrics fail to reach these guidelines
over the next
12-24 months, or the company's debt service capabilities and
financial
flexibility or capitalization and leverage scores deteriorate
from current
levels, the ratings would likely be affirmed and the Rating
Outlook revised to
Stable.
In addition, the revenue bonds' ratings could be downgraded if
Fitch changed its
recovery assumption to a level lower than 'Good', should new
information become
available that indicates the revenue bonds' recoveries in a
liquidation may be
lower than currently assumed. Fitch notes possible future
recoveries are
difficult to estimate given lack of regulatory precedent on how
funds would be
disbursed among policyholders and secured creditors.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings :
--$98 million series 2006 revenue bonds issued by the WHCFA on
behalf of Group
Health Cooperative at 'BBB'.
Group Health Cooperative
--IFS at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Positive;
--IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Positive.
Group Health Options Inc.
--IFS at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Positive.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Insurance)
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Primary Analyst (Public Finance)
Emily Wong
Senior Director
+1-415-732-5620
Committee Chairperson
Brian Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312 606-2321
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 212 908 0500,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
U.S. Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria
(pub. 09 Jun 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992295
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.