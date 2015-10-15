(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
Heartland Bank
Limited's (HBL) Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB'
and 'F2' respectively, as well as its Viability Rating (VR) of
'bbb'. The
Outlook on the Long-Term IDR remains Stable. HBL's Support
Rating and Support
Rating Floor have also been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor',
respectively.
The affirmation of HBL's IDRs and VR reflects the bank's more
sophisticated risk
management practices, which support its higher risk appetite
relative to peers.
This allows the bank to have a leading franchise in niche but
small segments of
the market. The Stable Outlook reflects our view that HBL is
likely to continue
its solid performance over the next 12 to 24 months.
We expect New Zealand's economy to continue to grow, albeit at a
slower pace
than in the last two years. The contribution to growth from the
Christchurch
rebuild has peaked and some commodity prices remain under
pressure, impacting
parts of agricultural output. Consequently, the Reserve Bank of
New Zealand
(RBNZ) has entered into a phase of monetary easing, lowering the
official cash
rate (OCR) by 75bp to 2.75% since June 2015, which should
support asset quality
across the banking system.
High household leverage and New Zealand's high property prices
remain risks to
the financial system. Following strong house price growth, the
RBNZ announced
the implementation of additional macro-prudential measures from
1 November 2015.
However, the impact for HBL is limited as its residential
mortgage exposure is
insignificant. Risks are building in the agricultural sector as
low dairy
prices, should they persist, may contribute to asset-quality
issues in this
sector. HBL conducted stress tests to assess the impact of
prolonged low dairy
prices, which were found to be manageable as of August 2015.
HBL's IDRs and VR
are not constrained by the operating environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and VR
HBL's Long- and Short-Term IDRs and VR reflect the bank's
continuing
improvements of its risk management practices, including
tightening policies,
enhancing underwriting processes and strengthening risk
controls. These
improvements should result in better quality business
generation. However, HBL's
risk appetite remains riskier relative to peers. HBL continued
to reduce its
non-core property finance portfolio. The size of the portfolio
is insignificant
and almost fully provided for. We believe any future losses from
this portfolio
will be immaterial.
HBL has a simple and transparent business model. It operates in
New Zealand,
focusing on niche markets such as vehicle finance for households
and businesses,
as well as home-equity-release (HER) mortgages, and equipment,
livestock and
invoice finance for businesses. This gives HBL pricing power in
its target
markets, offsetting the potential higher risk associated with
some of these
lending products. As a result, HBL generates a stronger net
interest margin than
peers. Fitch expects HBL's core asset quality to remain sound,
benefiting from
continued improvement in underwriting standards and good
economic conditions.
HBL's funding and liquidity profile is adequate for its rating
level. The bank
benefits from a more balanced asset-liability-maturity profile
relative to
domestic peers as HBL's lending products typically have a
shorter-term maturity.
However, following the acquisition of the HER mortgages, the
asset maturity has
lengthened, reducing the portion of assets maturing within 12
months.
Nevertheless, HBL's asset-liability mix remains shorter-term
relative to
domestic peers. HBL's on-balance sheet liquidity is adequate,
consisting only of
cash and securities. The bank has no internal securitisation
capabilities for
RMBS due to its limited standard residential mortgages exposure.
However, HBL's
ABS transactions are repo-eligible with the RBNZ if held by a
New Zealand bank.
HBL's capital position benefits from strong profitability and
sound levels of
retained earnings. The bank - through its holding company parent
- has access to
equity markets and successfully raised fresh common equity
during 2014. We
expect the bank to maintain solid levels of capital despite the
recent strong
asset growth.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HBL's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect that while
support from
the New Zealand sovereign is possible, it cannot be relied upon.
In our view,
the Open Bank Resolution Scheme (OBR) reduces the propensity of
the sovereign to
support its banks. The OBR allows for the imposition of losses
on depositors and
senior debt holders to make up capital shortfalls if a
deposit-taking
institution has failed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and VR
HBL's IDRs and VR are sensitive to changes in its risk appetite,
especially if
HBL were to expand its franchise into new and existing market
segments by
compromising the improved risk management practices. We are
concerned that such
a development, should it occur, could weaken HBL's financial
profile and
therefore places pressure on HBL's VR and IDRs. Positive rating
action is
unlikely in the short to medium term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HBL's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
any change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand
government to
provide timely support to the institution.
The rating actions are as follows:
Heartland Bank Limited:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+ 66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
