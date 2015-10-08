(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised N M
Rothschild & Sons
Limited's (NMR) Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its ratings
have been affirmed
at Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+', Short-term IDR
'F2' and
Viability Rating (VR) 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is
available at the
end of this rating action commentary.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive primarily reflects NMR's
progress in
winding down its legacy assets and our expectation that tail
risk from legacy
exposures could become immaterial over the next 12-24 months
considering NMR's
adequate earnings generation. Simultaneously, progress in
winding down legacy
assets, largely UK commercial real estate, should further
improve NMR's
capitalisation and leverage metrics. In addition, NMR's global
financial
advisory (GFA) franchise has proven to be fairly resilient
throughout economic
cycles.
The sale of NMR's leasing subsidiary Five Arrows to Paragon Bank
PLC announced
on 2 October 2015 will upon completion further reduce NMR's
balance sheet usage
and overall exposure to credit risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
NMR's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone strength as
reflected in its VR.
NMR's VR is underpinned by the bank's solid and profitable UK
and European
independent GFA franchise, which benefits from NMR being part of
the wider
Rothschild group (which also includes its French sister bank,
Rothschild & Cie
Banque, rated A/Stable/a). NMR's adequate leverage and
capitalisation and its
sound funding and liquidity are also key positive rating
drivers.
NMR's GFA division generates the bulk of the company's revenue
and operating
profit. The contribution of its other business lines, largely
debt fund
management following the announced disposal of its leasing
subsidiary, remains
limited. This means that NMR's earnings base remains strongly
correlated to
capital market conditions despite sound earnings diversification
with GFA by
advisory type (M&A, debt advisory, equity advisory), sector and
geography. NMR
has demonstrated an ability to swiftly adjust its cost base and
to ensure
adequate revenue in previous periods of adverse market
conditions, while the
bank's capital provides an additional cushion should this ever
be required.
While NMR's appetite for credit risk is limited, weak asset
quality in its
legacy exposures continues to weigh on its ratings. However, the
bank has made
solid progress in winding down its UK commercial real estate and
leveraged
finance exposures, its main legacy assets. Gross legacy loans
accounted for 66%
of Fitch core capital (FCC) at end-March 2015 (compared with
244% at end-March
2012). Unreserved impaired legacy loans stood at 11% of FCC at
end-March 2015
compared with 30% at end-March 2012. While NMR's growing debt
fund management
business will create fund counterparty risk due to European
retention rules,
this should remain moderate.
NMR's adjusted business model has sharply reduced its funding
needs (its loan
book halved since end-March 2012) and its retail deposit
business, launched in
2009, has added diversity and a longer tenor to its funding
base. Liquidity is
sound with both NMR's internal liquidity guidance and liquidity
coverage ratios
comfortably exceeding regulatory minima.
Capitalisation and leverage metrics have been improving in line
with NMR winding
down its legacy loan book and are adequate for NMR's current
risk profile. While
internal capital generation is sound, dividend pay-out ratios
are high.
Projected risk-weighted asset growth is limited and we expect
NMR to maintain
capital and leverage ratios broadly at current levels.
NMR is a fully owned subsidiary of Rothschild & Co (formerly
Paris-Orleans) the
Paris-based holding company of the Rothschild group. This means
that NMR's
disclosure and reporting requirements are less extensive than
those of its
listed peers but family ownership has also resulted in a stable
management team
and distinct corporate culture, which allows NMR to better
pursue its long-term
objectives.
The programme ratings of Rothschild Continuations Finance PLC
(RCF), a
fully-owned subsidiary of NMR, are driven by an unconditional
and irrevocable
guarantee by NMR. The ratings are equalised with NMR's IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
NMR's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect our
view that while support from the authorities is possible, it
cannot be relied
upon.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The rating of RCF's perpetual subordinated notes is based on the
guarantee
provided by NMR. In line with Fitch's criteria, RCF's
subordinated upper Tier 2
notes are rated three notches below NMR's VR, reflecting their
relative
subordination (one notch) to senior unsecured obligations and
incremental
non-performance risk characteristics (two notches).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT
A further significant reduction in NMR's exposure to both gross
and net legacy
assets in conjunction with stable or improved earnings,
capitalisation and
leverage metrics could lead to an upgrade of NMR's VR and IDRs.
Given NMR's
continued reliance on its GFA division for revenue generation,
any upside
potential would be limited to one notch. While its debt fund
management business
has reported adequate profitability improvements, it is in our
view unlikely to
materially improve NMR's earnings diversification in the
medium-term.
Given the Positive Outlook, downside pressure on NMR's ratings
is currently
limited. However, NMR's ratings remain sensitive to any damage
to its reputation
or franchise, which would impair its ability to attract new GFA
business. An
inability to swiftly adjust its cost base to falling fee levels
in a more
adverse market environment, resulting in weaker financial
flexibility, would
also be rating-negative.
NMR's compensation ratio remains high relative to many of its
peers but we view
this as a feature of the company's advisory profile. A
materially greater
appetite for credit risk in its debt fund management business or
a weakening of
the group's liquidity profile would also put pressure on NMR's
ratings.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
There is limited upside due to NMR's small domestic franchise
and the reduced
willingness from the UK authorities to support banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings for the programme and subordinated issue are
sensitive to a change
in NMR's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
N M Rothschild & Sons Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Rothschild Continuations Finance PLC
Senior unsecured programme rating affirmed at 'BBB+'/ 'F2'
Hybrid debt (guaranteed by NMR): affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc Ellsmore
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1438
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
