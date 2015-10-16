(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Chelyabinsk
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and National
Long-term rating at
'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Negative and
the Outlook on
the National Long-term rating is Stable.
The agency has also affirmed OJSC Southern Urals Civil
Construction and Mortgage
Corporation's RUB2.5bn outstanding senior unsecured domestic
bonds (ISIN
RU000A0JTGC8) at Long-term local currency 'BBB-' and National
Long-term
'AA+(rus)'. The bonds are guaranteed by Chelyabinsk region,
which is the
company's sole shareholder.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding
Chelyabinsk's satisfactory budgetary performance and strong key
credit metrics
over the medium term. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the
Russian
Federation (BBB-/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings factor in Chelyabinsk Region's stable operating
margin, low debt,
sound liquidity and industrialised economy. The ratings also
take into account
the region's high contingent liabilities and the national
economic downturn,
which could negatively impact the region's tax base.
Fitch projects Chelyabinsk's operating balance to remain
satisfactory at about
7% of operating revenue in 2015 (2014: 7.2%), supported by
rising corporate
income tax (CIT). Fitch expects CIT to grow 30% in 2015, driven
by an improved
financials of metallurgical companies, which are the largest
taxpayer in the
region.
In 2014-1H15, the region's tax revenue was supported by a
favourable environment
for the Russian steel industry due to sharp rouble depreciation,
fall in iron
ore prices and large national pipeline projects. Over the medium
term tax
revenue growth will be constrained by the economic slowdown and
weaker prospects
of the steel sector amid falling steel prices.
Fitch expects the region to maintain moderate deficit before
debt variation
close to its historical average, at 3%-5% of total revenue in
2015-2017, as the
administration keeps expenditure under strict control. Fitch
projects that the
region will keep capex at 12%-14% of total expenditure (2014:
15%), thereby
limiting direct risk at a low 20% of current revenue over the
medium term (2014:
17%).
In September 2015, Chelyabinsk's direct risk accounted for
RUB21.9bn (end-2014:
RUB18bn) and was 90% composed of bank loans while the remainder
was budget
loans. The region's liquidity position remained strong and its
cash reserves
totalled RUB19.3bn at 1 September (end-2014: RUB5.4bn), which
covered almost 90%
of its direct risk. Fitch forecasts cash will be depleted to
RUB5bn at year-end
by capital expenditure.
Chelyabinsk's refinancing needs are concentrated in 2016-2017
when 86% of its
direct risk matures. The refinancing risk is mitigated by the
region's low level
of debt and its sound access to bank loans through Sberbank of
Russia
(BBB-/Negative/F3).
Chelyabinsk's contingent liabilities grew to RUB17.8bn by
September 2015
(end-2014: RUB8.8bn) as the region issued guarantees to local
agricultural and
pipe producers to extend support amid the economic slowdown.
Fitch expects
gradual amortisation of issued guarantees, and thus
stabilisation of net overall
risk at below 30% of current revenue by 2017 (end-2014: 22%). So
far, no
guarantees have been called by lenders.
In 2012, Chelyabinsk issued a RUB3.25bn guarantee for OJSC
Southern Urals Civil
Construction and Mortgage Corporation's domestic bond due in
2016. Fitch expects
the region to continue supporting the company with capital
injections and
guarantees for new debt, since the entity is 100% owned by the
region and plays
an important public role in the region.
Chelyabinsk has a developed industrial economy weighted towards
the
metallurgical and machine-building sectors. This causes the
region's revenue to
be volatile and dependent on economic cycles. The region's
administration
projects the local economy to contract 5.7% in 2015 before
stagnating in
2016-2018, mirroring the national trend.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign or sharp growth of total
indebtedness (including
contingent liabilities) to above 50% of current revenue or a
weak operating
balance at below 5% of operating revenue would lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
