(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says HSBC Bank
Middle East
Limited's (HBME) planned relocation to the Dubai International
Financial Centre
(DIFC) from Jersey, subject to obtaining regulatory and other
approvals, will
have no bearing on the activities, governance or performance of
the bank.
HBME plans to move its place of incorporation and head office to
DIFC during
2016, which would result in the Dubai Financial Services
Authority (DFSA)
becoming its lead regulator. HBME is currently incorporated in
Jersey but
conducts no banking operations there.
HBME confirmed that this re-location will have no impact on any
of its local
regulatory relationships in the MENA region or on its business
in the countries
in which it operates. It has stated that among the reasons for
the relocation is
having its lead regulator in the same jurisdiction in which it
carries out most
of its business.
The DFSA's regulatory regime is closely aligned with
internationally accepted
standards and those of the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority,
currently HSBC
Group's lead regulator. As most of HBME's business is carried
out in the United
Arab Emirates (UAE), having a regulator in same jurisdiction to
its operations
should aid regulatory supervision, in Fitch's view.
Contact:
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806, Dubai Media City,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PO Box 502030
Zeinab Abdalla
Analyst
+971 4 424 1210
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.