(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says HSBC Bank Middle East Limited's (HBME) planned relocation to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) from Jersey, subject to obtaining regulatory and other approvals, will have no bearing on the activities, governance or performance of the bank. HBME plans to move its place of incorporation and head office to DIFC during 2016, which would result in the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) becoming its lead regulator. HBME is currently incorporated in Jersey but conducts no banking operations there. HBME confirmed that this re-location will have no impact on any of its local regulatory relationships in the MENA region or on its business in the countries in which it operates. It has stated that among the reasons for the relocation is having its lead regulator in the same jurisdiction in which it carries out most of its business. The DFSA's regulatory regime is closely aligned with internationally accepted standards and those of the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority, currently HSBC Group's lead regulator. As most of HBME's business is carried out in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), having a regulator in same jurisdiction to its operations should aid regulatory supervision, in Fitch's view.