(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Deutsche Bank's
(DB)
(A/Negative/F1) 3Q profit warning ahead of its full official
release scheduled
for 29 October belied stronger underlying profit for the quarter
than Fitch had
expected.
Stripping out goodwill and intangible impairment write-downs and
litigation
costs in this quarter and in the third quarters of previous
years, and assuming
no one-off positive profit contributions, the EUR 1.6bn for 3Q15
was DB's best
third quarter in three years, amid challenging market conditions
for peers.
Improving underlying profitability in 2015 is a key driver for
DB's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to remain at 'A'.
DB announced that it expects to report a third quarter pre-tax
loss of
approximately EUR6bn and a net loss of EUR6.2bn, mainly because
of impairments
of goodwill and certain intangibles in corporate banking &
securities (CB&S) and
private & business clients (PBC) of approximately EUR5.8bn. In
addition, it
includes an impairment of the carrying value of DB's stake in
the Chinese Hua
Xia Bank Co. Ltd. of around EUR0.6bn as well as litigation
provisions of
approximately EUR1.2 bn.
Fitch deducts goodwill from its analysis of bank capital and
similarly ignores
any goodwill impairment in its immediate earnings evaluations.
Importantly, DB
expects to report a fully-loaded CRR/CRD4 Common Equity Tier 1
ratio (CET1) as
at end-September of approximately 11%, which includes the impact
of the European
Banking Authority's Regulatory Technical Standards (prudential
valuation) that
were adopted in the quarter, somewhat later than peers in other
countries. This
would mean a reduction of 0.4% from DB's CET1 at 1H15 which was
within the range
Fitch had expected.
No announcement was made yesterday about the development of the
leverage ratio,
but we do not expect the leverage ratio to fall much, if at all,
from its
end-1H15 fully-loaded CRDIV level of 3.6%. Any adverse deviation
from this level
in the official results release may trigger a rating review.
Also, any major
setbacks to meeting its 5% target would not be commensurate with
DB's current
rating level.
Litigation costs were high again in 3Q and are a rating focus.
It is difficult
to predict when incremental charges will stop mounting, given
that certain major
settlements are still outstanding and the general level of
regulatory fines
continues to increase. We view a likely dividend reduction for
2015 positively
as this will help mitigate the additional litigation charge
announced yesterday.
The Negative Outlook on DB's Long-term IDR reflects our view
that implementation
of the revised strategy entails considerable execution risks,
not least because
DB has a mixed track record of executing against stated
financial targets.
Details expected in the full 3Q15 results release and strategy
communication on
29 October should provide additional transparency around plans
to implement the
new strategy, which are important to our assessment of whether
the risks
involved in refining DB's business and financial profiles remain
commensurate
with an 'A' IDR.
DB's 3Q15 loss would not make a significant difference to
distributable items
required to ensure payment of coupons on additional tier 1
securities (AT1).
The distributable items referenced for these securities are
calculated under
German GAAP for the parent bank, so are not affected by the
write-downs of
goodwill and intangibles.
