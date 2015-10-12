(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned Housing Development Finance Corporation Bank of Sri Lanka's (HDFC Bank; BBB(lka)/Stable) proposed senior unsecured debentures of up to LKR4.0bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB(lka)'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received, and the final rating is the same as the expected ratings assigned on 24 August 2015. The proposed issuance, which will have tenors of five and 10 years and carry fixed and floating coupons, will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. HDFC Bank expects to use the proceeds to reduce asset and liability maturity mismatches. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed senior debentures are rated in line with HDFC Bank's National Long-Term Rating. The issues rank equally with the claims of the bank's other senior unsecured creditors. The issuer rating is driven by Fitch's expectation that the bank would receive extraordinary support from the state, if needed, given that the state effectively holds 51% of the bank. It also reflects Fitch's view of the bank's quasi-policy role in supporting the state's initiatives to develop more housing for low- and middle-income families. However, the potential for state support is lower than for larger state-owned banks in Sri Lanka due to HDFC Bank's lower systemic importance. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with HDFC Bank's National Long-Term Rating. A change in Fitch's expectation of state support to HDFC Bank due to a weakening of the linkages with the state, including a dilution of state's majority ownership in the bank or a revision of Fitch's view of HDFC Bank's policy role, could result in a downgrade of the ratings. A full list of HDFC Bank's's ratings follows: National Long-Term Rating: 'BBB(lka)'; Outlook Stable Outstanding senior secured debentures: 'BBB(lka)' Proposed senior unsecured debentures: 'BBB(lka)' Contact: Primary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya Vice President +94 1 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Nadika Ranasinghe Vice President +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886281757601 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.