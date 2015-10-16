(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian
Tambov Region's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB+' with
Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
The agency has
also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at
'AA(rus)' with a Stable
Outlook.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding Tambov's
stable budgetary performance, moderate direct risk and growing
economy amid a
national economic downturn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's solid operating performance,
high cash balance,
moderate, albeit increasing, direct risk and high refinancing
pressure. The
ratings also factor in the modest size of the economy, resulting
in reliance on
transfers from the federal budget.
Fitch projects stable budgetary performance for Tambov in
2015-2017 with an
operating margin of 10% (2014: 10.5%) and a deficit before debt
variation of 5%
of total revenue (2014: 5%). This will be supported by expansion
of the region's
tax base and steady flow of transfers from the federal budget.
Tax revenue is
likely to grow 5%-7% pa over the medium term due to the
development of the
agricultural sector and processing industry.
Fitch projects Tambov's self-financing capacity will remain
strong in 2015-2017.
About 80% of capex will be funded by the region's current
balance and capital
transfers from the federal government. A substantial part of the
transfers is
earmarked for the agricultural sector to support domestic food
production amid a
lasting embargo on imported food products. The remaining 20% of
capex will be
funded by the region's cash balance and new borrowings that will
fuel modest
growth of direct risk over the medium term.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to remain moderate at
about 40% of
current revenue (2014: 32%) in 2015-2017. At 1 September 2015,
direct risk
amounted to RUB11.3bn (end-2014: RUB10.3bn) and comprised 63%
bank loans and 37%
budget loans. The latter included a RUB2.6bn short-term treasury
loan that will
be refinanced by market debt by year-end.
As of 1 October 2015, 45% of its direct risk will mature in
2015-2016 and
another 50% is due in 2017-2018. Fitch does not expect the
region to have any
difficulties in rolling over its maturing debt with local banks.
However,
volatile interest rates on the domestic market may put pressure
on its current
margin over the medium term. As of 1 October 2015, Tambov had a
high RUB7.1bn
cash balance that Fitch views as credit- positive. The region
could use some of
this liquidity to refinance maturing direct risk.
Tambov's economy has been growing at a faster rate than the
national economy,
supported by investments in the economy. During 2011-2014 the
region's
cumulative growth was about 40% versus national growth of 10%.
Nevertheless,
Tambov's wealth metrics remain modest, and its GRP per capita
was 83% of the
national median in 2013. This has led to a weaker tax capacity
than its regional
peers. Federal transfers constitute a significant proportion of
Tambov's budget,
averaging about 50% of operating revenue annually in 2010-2014,
which limits the
region's revenue flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A continuous budget deficit leading to growth of direct risk
above 50% of
current revenue, accompanied by high refinancing pressure, would
lead to
negative rating action.
An upgrade is unlikely given the pressure on the sovereign's
IDRs
(BBB-/Negative). However, direct risk declining towards 20% of
current revenue
and an operating margin at above 15% on a sustained basis
accompanied by a
Russian economic recovery, could lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992441
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.