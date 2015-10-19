(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Irish
reinsurer SCOR
Global Life Reinsurance Ireland Limited's (SGLRIL) 'AA-' Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) rating. The Outlook is Stable.
Under Fitch's insurance rating methodology, the agency considers
SGLRIL as core
to the SCOR group (ultimate parent SCOR SE; IFS AA-/Stable) and
has therefore
aligned SGLRIL's IFS rating with that of other core operating
entities within
the group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Support: SCOR SE provides an unconditional guarantee in respect
of SGLRIL's
liabilities.
Strategic importance: SGLRIL is a key subsidiary of SCOR Global
Life SE,
underwriting a significant portion of premiums originating from
intra-group
retrocession with SCOR Global Life's US entities, while
providing reinsurance
cover to insurance companies in respect of life assurance,
including mortality,
longevity and morbidity risks.
Materiality: SGLRIL's 2014 gross written premiums (GWP) totalled
USD4.1bn, which
represents 51% of SCOR Global Life's total GWP and approximately
12% of SCOR
group's total GWP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in SCOR group's rating would be reflected by a
corresponding change
in SGLRIL's IFS rating.
Related rating committee date: 9 October 2015.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
