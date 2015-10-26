(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, October 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia
has affirmed PT
Maskapai Reasuransi Indonesia Tbk's (Marein) National Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating of 'A+(idn)'. Fitch Ratings has also affirmed the
company's
international IFS Rating of 'BB-'. The Outlooks are Stable.
'A' National IFS Ratings denote a strong capacity to meet
policyholder
obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the
same country,
across all industries and obligation types. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for payment of
policyholder
obligations to a greater degree than for financial commitments
denoted by a
higher rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The company's ratings reflect Marein's business concentration in
Indonesia,
which is considered a catastrophe-prone market. The company has
narrower
geographical diversification compared with some of its Asian
reinsurance peers.
The ratings also consider Marein's overall market position and
asset size, which
is small compared with some of its peers locally and within the
region, although
it has a long operating track record. Fitch also takes into
account the
company's conservative investment portfolio, strong
capitalisation, and sound
operating performance.
Marein is the fourth-largest domestic reinsurer with a market
share of around
15% by total industry gross written premiums (GWP) as of
end-2014. The
management has said that the company is focused on creating a
sound bottom-line
performance as opposed to mere top-line growth through prudent
underwriting.
More than 75% of the company's GWP were derived from the life
reinsurance
business at end-2014. Fitch believes that Marein could benefit
from growth in
its non-life business, which would create a more balanced
business portfolio and
strengthen its overall market position in the Indonesian
reinsurance market.
The company's investment portfolio has remained conservative.
Cash and cash
equivalents made up the majority of the company's total invested
assets as of
end-2014 and as of end-August 2015. Around 66.9% of the cash is
placed with
banks that are rated below investment-grade as of end-2014.
Marein's exposure to
risky investments has been kept at a minimum relative to its
equity, although
the company increased investments in mutual funds and properties
in 2014.
Marein has maintained a sound capitalisation, as measured by its
risk-based
capitalisation (RBC) ratio, which amounted to 229% as of
end-August 2015. This
level is well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 120%,
supported by the
company's efforts to strengthen its capitalisation through
on-going surplus
growth.
Its operating performance has remained healthy, underpinned by
the company's
prudent underwriting, steady investment return and focus on
bottom-line
performance. The company's combined ratio (aggregate of the
non-life incurred
loss and expense ratio) has been kept at below 80% as of
end-2014, well below
the median ratio guideline for its rating category.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Marein will
continue to
maintain sufficient capital buffers and prudent underwriting
practices to
support its operations and business expansion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include enhancement of the
company's
fundamentals, which include strengthening its market franchise
and successful
diversification to a more balanced business portfolio while
maintaining a
healthy operating performance and capitalisation.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include significant
deterioration in
operating performance with a combined ratio consistently higher
than 100%, and a
weakening capitalisation with the local statutory ratio below
180% on a
sustained basis. Material deterioration in market franchise
could also lead to a
rating downgrade.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
