(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Russian Novosibirsk
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-', Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and National
Long-term rating at
'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Negative and
the Outlook on
the National Long-term rating is Stable.
The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have
been affirmed at
Long-term local currency 'BBB-' and National Long-term
'AA+(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding the
region's budgetary performance. The Negative Outlook reflects
the deterioration
of the national economic environment and pressure from the
sovereign rating
(BBB-/Negative), which place a strain on the region's credit
profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the region's moderate direct risk, a
well-diversified
economy and its recovering operating performance in line with
Fitch's base case
scenario. The ratings also factor in continuous debt growth and
increasing
pressure on debt servicing metrics.
Fitch expects the operating balance will continue to improve to
RUB10bn-12bn, or
around 10% of operating revenue in 2015-2017, supported by
moderate revenue
growth and continued control over operating expenditure. In
2014, the operating
margin improved to 5.1% (2013: 4.4%), which was in line with
Fitch's forecast.
Fitch expects the budget deficit before debt to narrow to 7%-8%
of total revenue
in 2015 (2014: negative 12%) and further to 3%-4% in 2016-2017,
supported by
capex limitation. The region plans to complete on-going projects
and has no
intention to initiate new ones. It has also decided to postpone
the
implementation of large infrastructure projects such as the
expansion of
underground lines and the construction of the fourth bridge over
the Ob' river
to improve transport connectivity.
Fitch expects direct risk will remain moderate over the medium
term, at below
45% by end-2017 (2014: 37.8%). Nevertheless, increased cost of
debt on the
domestic capital market and liquidity squeeze could put pressure
on the region's
debt servicing metrics. Fitch expects interest payments to
increase by 1.5x in
2015. Debt payback (direct debt/current balance) is expected to
remain stable
after a one-off deterioration in 2014 to nine years (2013: 5.6
years).
Pressure on interest payments is mitigated by the region's use
of short-term
subsidised loans from the federal treasury aimed at liquidity
replenishment
within the year. As of 1 September 2015, the region had no
repayments on bank
loans and issued debt until the year-end, but had to refinance
RUB7.6bn of
treasury loans. This is covered almost 3x by unused revolving
credit lines with
maturity of up to five years. Fitch expects the region will draw
down funding
from banks at year-end when short-term treasury loans become
unavailable. This
will help the region to save on interest payments.
The regional economy is well-diversified across sectors and
companies, which
supports the region's wealth metrics being above the national
median. Gross
regional product (GRP) per capita was 114% of the national
median in 2013 and
the average salary was 6% above the national median in December
2014. GRP
increased 1.3% yoy in 2014, outpacing national growth of 0.6%.
Fitch projects
national GDP to decline 4% in 2015, which could negatively
affect the region's
economic performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Consistently weak budgetary performance leading to a
deterioration of debt
coverage above 10 years or a sovereign downgrade would lead to
negative rating
action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
