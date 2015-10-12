(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/WARSAW, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed OTP
Bank Russia's
(OTPR) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a
Stable Outlook and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'b+'. A full list of rating actions is
available at the
end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
OTPR's Long- and Short-term IDRs, National Long-term Rating and
Support Rating
are driven by potential support, in case of need, from the
parent bank,
Hungarian OTP Bank Plc (OTPH). Fitch believes that the parent
would have a high
propensity to support OTPR in light of its majority (98%)
ownership, high level
of integration, reputational damage for the parent from a
potential default at
OTPR, and common branding. However, Fitch believes that the
Russian subsidiary
is unlikely to contribute to the group's results in the near
future.
The affirmation of the bank's VR at 'b+' reflects its focus on
the overheated
Russian consumer finance market, which is now suffering from
weak asset quality,
negative bottom line profitability and limited near-term
recovery prospects. On
the positive side, however, the VR reflects OTPR's so far
adequate
capitalisation and healthy funding profile.
OTPR's asset quality metrics deteriorated sharply in 1H15 as
credit losses
(defined as the increase in loans 90 days overdue during the
period plus
write-offs, divided by average performing loans) rose to 24%
(annualised) in
1H15, from 15% in 2014 and 16% in 2013. Although the bank has
tightened its
underwriting standards and early warning indicators suggest
reasonable credit
quality metrics on newly generated loans, Fitch expects asset
quality to remain
weak in 2016 due to the worsening economic environment, a drop
in borrowers'
real disposable incomes, the increased cost of living and rising
unemployment.
OTPR's pre-impairment profit was equal to 11% of average loans
in 1H15, squeezed
by higher funding costs, and was insufficient to absorb the
bank's credit
losses. Bottom line losses in 1H15 resulted in the bank losing
12% of its
regulatory capital. A gradual pick up of new lending in 2H15,
and an expected
gradual decrease in funding costs as deposits reprice, may help
OTPR reduce the
magnitude of losses (already achieved in June-August). However,
Fitch does not
expect the bank to return to sustainably profitable performance
in the
foreseeable future, as loan impairment charges are unlikely to
moderate in the
near term.
Capitalisation is adequate to date as expressed by a reasonable
16.1% Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio at end-1H15. OTPR managed to absorb
considerable losses in
1H15 and still maintained adequate capital ratios by means of
de-leveraging
(loan book contracted 17%), but the capital position remains
vulnerable to
deterioration of the credit quality of new lending. The
regulatory capital
position (the regulatory total capital ratio equalled 13.7% at
end-8M15) is
weakened by higher risk-weights on high-yielding consumer
finance loans. Funding
and liquidity is a rating strength, as OTPR has limited
refinancing needs in
1H15-2016 and its granular customer funding (80% of end-1H15
liabilities) is
reasonably covered (25%) by the liquidity cushion.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating action on OTPR's IDRs is possible if Fitch changes its
view on OTPH's
ability and propensity to support its Russian subsidiary.
OTPR's VR could be downgraded if the bank does not manage to
achieve meaningful
asset quality and performance improvement and/or its capital
position
deteriorates. Upside potential in the current economic
environment is limited.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)', Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Alyona Plakhova
Analyst
+7 495 956 24 09
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
