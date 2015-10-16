(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Republic of Karelia's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B+' and
its National Long-term rating at 'A(rus)'.
The agency has also affirmed the republic's Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'B'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs and National Long-term
rating is Stable.
Karelia's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also
been affirmed at
'B+' and at 'A(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding Karelia's
weak fiscal performance along with the republic's stabilised
credit metrics that
are commensurate with its ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' rating reflects Karleia's weak fiscal performance,
material direct
risk, and weak liquidity amid a deteriorated macro-economic
environment in
Russia. The ratings also factor in our expectations of weak
operating
performance in 2015-2017 and a negative current balance due to
increasing
interest expenses. We do not expect its direct debt (bank loans
and bonds) to
increase significantly in 2015-2016, remaining at about 45%-50%
of current
revenue (2014: 42%).
We do not expect restoration of the republic's operating surplus
until 2016,
estimated at about 1%. The potential rebound in fiscal
performance would be
driven by expected taxation recovery and opex restraint.
Karelia's fiscal
performance was hit in 2013 by the introduction of consolidated
groups of
taxpayers for large corporations. That led to a 15% yoy decline
in taxes in 2013
and only a 5% annual growth of taxation in 2014.
Fitch expects Karelia's deficit before debt variation to reach
13% of total
revenue in 2015 before gradually declining to less than 10% in
2016-2017. The
narrowing of deficit by 2017 is likely to be driven by restored
profitability of
the republic's key tax payers. The republic's interim deficit
before debt
variation shrank to 8% of total revenue at end-July 2015 from
11% a year
earlier. The republic's expenditure is rigid with inflexible
current transfers
exceeding 80% of opex in 2013-2014. Karelia's ability to reduce
capex is also
limited, which was down only at 10% of total revenue in 2014
(2013: 12%).
The republic's direct debt (in nominal terms) may increase up to
RUB14bn in 2016
from RUB10.5bn in 2014. The increase is in part attributed to
budget loans, as
Karelia received RUB3.9bn worth of federal budget loans with
subsidised rates in
June 2015, replacing some of its bonds and bank loans maturing
in 2015. We
expect Karelia's interest charges to increase to up to 7% of
operating revenue
over the medium term, from 4% in 2014, due to greater volatility
of the domestic
debt capital markets.
Karelia's tax base has historically been sound; however, fiscal
changes
introduced in 2012-2013 by the federal government have had a
profound negative
effect on its fiscal capacity. In addition prospects for a swift
recovery of
Russia's economy remain weak; in its restated macro forecast
Fitch expects the
national economy to contract 4% yoy in 2015, compared with the
3.5% contraction
forecasted previously.
Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a
constraining factor on
the republic's ratings. Frequent changes in allocation of
revenue sources and
assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of
government limit
the republic's forecasting ability and negatively affect its
fiscal capacity and
financial flexibility. Fitch expects the region's dependence on
financial
support from the federal government to increase in 2015-2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The republic's inability to sustainably curb growth of direct
risk above 80%-85%
of current revenue, and a negative operating balance for two
years in a row,
would lead to a negative rating action.
A positive rating action could result from stabilised fiscal
performance with
operating surpluses leading to sufficient coverage of interest
costs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 65
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 9134
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
