(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Changchun Urban
Development & Investment Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd (CCDG)
Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CCDG is credit-linked to Changchun Municipality. This is
reflected in CCDG's
100% government ownership, strong municipal oversight on its
financials and
operations, integration with the government's general account
and strategic
importance of the entity's operation to the municipality. These
factors result
in a strong likelihood of extraordinary support to CCDG from the
municipality,
if needed.
Changchun municipality, as the capital of Jilin Province, has a
good budget
performance, diversified socio-economic profile and strategic
importance as a
key hub in north-east China. The city's resilient local property
market also
strengthens the municipality's fiscal flexibility. The strengths
are mitigated
by its moderately high tax-supported municipal debts and
relatively weak
transparency and information disclosure.
CCDG is the largest integrated platform and strategic arm of
Changchun
Municipality, which uses the company to develop key municipal
infrastructure
projects, for primary development of land, to build social
affordable housing
and to provide water supply and sewage treatment. It has an
important role in
implementing the city's development blueprint draw up by the
municipal
government.
The Changchun municipal government has been injecting the city's
major urban
development companies and water supply company into CCDG since
it was
established in 2013. The municipal government is also committed
to provide
CNY9bn a year through government purchase or subsidies for
provision of
underground pipeline services by CCDG as well as around CNY120m
in annual water
supply subsidies. Fitch believes that CCDG's debt will be
ultimately serviced by
the municipal government via subsidies and capital injection.
CCDG's board members are appointed by the Changchun
Municipality; and its major
projects need government approval. The group's financing plan
and indebtedness
level are closely monitored by the municipality. CCDG is also
required to report
to the government its operational and financial results on a
regular basis.
CCDG's financial profile in the last three years was
characterised by sizeable
capital expenditure, negative free cash flow and high leverage.
Fitch believes
this trend will continue in the medium term, driven by the
ongoing
infrastructure development in Changchun Municipality, and the
company will
continue to receive to subsidies and/or capital injections from
the
municipality. Fitch expects Changchun municipal government to
continue providing
financial support to CCDG.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's credit view on Changchun Municipality as
well as a
stronger or more explicit commitment of support from the
municipality may
trigger a positive rating action on CCDG.
Significant weakening of CCDG's strategic importance to the
municipality,
dilution of the municipality's shareholding, and/or reduced
explicit and
implicit municipality support, may result in a downgrade. A
downgrade could also
stem from weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness of
the
municipality, leading to deterioration in the municipality's
creditworthiness.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44299134
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
