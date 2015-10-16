(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AXA Bank
Europe SCF's EUR
3.9bn Obligations Foncieres (OF, French legislative covered
bonds) at 'AAA'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The unchanged 5% breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) for the
'AAA' rating of
the OF is driven by the asset disposal loss component of 7.6%,
which reflects
the maturity mismatches between the assets and the liabilities
and the haircuts
applied to the sale of assets needed to repay maturing OF. The
cash flow
valuation component of negative 2.6% reflects the limited excess
spread
generated under the structure and the well matched post-swap
interest-rate
position of the assets and liabilities, together with the gap
between the
stressed WA life of the assets (7.5 years) and the liabilities
(4 years). The
credit loss component of 0.8% is not a key driver of the OC as
the cover pool is
mainly composed of 'AAA' rated RMBS notes (90% of the cover
pool), for which no
expected loss is assumed in the OF analysis.
The Stable Outlook on the OF rating reflects the Outlook on the
reference IDR
(Axa Bank Europe) and Fitch's view on the underlying Belgian and
French
residential loan assets backing the senior RMBS notes collateral
and promissory
note collateral, respectively.
The rating reflects AXA Bank Europe's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) -
which acts as reference IDR for the programme - an unchanged IDR
uplift of 1, an
unchanged Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the
19.6% nominal
OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides
more protection
than the 5% 'AAA' breakeven OC.
The unchanged IDR uplift of 1 reflects the OF's exemption from
bail-in and
Fitch's view that France is a covered bond-intensive
jurisdiction. Fitch has
revised its assessment of the Privileged Derivatives component
to 'moderate'
from 'low', notably reflecting the material exposure to external
hedge
counterparties whose replacement language is not in line with
the agency's
applicable criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of the OF would be vulnerable to a downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) the reference IDR was downgraded to 'BBB'
or below, (ii)
the total number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and
the D-Cap is
reduced to two or lower.
Fitch's breakeven OC for the OF rating will be affected, among
others, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding OF, which
can change over
time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the
breakeven OC to
maintain the OF rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over
time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 47
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois le Roy
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 75
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 48
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
