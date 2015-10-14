(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Ethias
SA's proposed issue
of dated subordinated notes a 'BB ' rating. At the same
time, Fitch
downgraded Ethias' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to
'BBB' from 'BBB+'
and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at
the end of this
commentary.
Fitch has also downgraded Ethias's existing subordinated debt to
'BB' from
'BB+', in line with the one-notch downgrade of the IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Ethias's ratings reflects the expected increase
in financial
leverage ratio (FLR); the company plans to issue subordinated
debt to support
its capital position ahead of Solvency 2.
According to the terms and conditions, the new bond qualifies
for Tier 2 capital
recognition under Solvency 2. Under Fitch's methodology, this
instrument is
treated as 100% debt in Fitch's financial leverage calculation.
Partially offsetting the increase in leverage, capital adequacy,
as measured by
Fitch Prism FBM, is expected to improve, as the new debt is
treated as 100%
capital for this purpose. Ethias is expected to have an
'Adequate' Prism FBM
score, taking account of the proposed debt issue. However,
Ethias's total
available capital would then consist of a significant amount of
hybrid debt,
which reduces the quality of capital.
The new issue is expected to mature in 2026. The notes will be
subordinated to
senior creditors, rank pari passu with dated subordinated
securities and senior
to any undated subordinated securities issued by Ethias. It will
be mandatorily
deferrable if certain solvency conditions are met.
The subordinated debt is rated two notches below Ethias's
Long-term IDR of
'BBB-'. This reflects a 'Below Average' recovery assumption and
'Moderate' risk
of non-performance. The instrument will mandatorily defer coupon
payments if a
regulatory deficiency event occurs; under Solvency II, this
would result if own
funds are insufficient to cover the Solvency Capital Requirement
or Minimum
Capital Requirement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to Ethias's IDR is likely to result in a
corresponding change of the
subordinated debt rating.
Factors that could trigger a downgrade of Ethias's ratings
include:
-Failure to maintain an 'Adequate' Prism FBM Score in 2015
-Financial Leverage Ratio (FLR) increasing above 40%
-Failure to maintain a strong level of non-life technical
profitability, as
reflected in a combined ratio above 100% (2014: 89.2%)
Conversely, improved capitalisation and leverage coupled with a
reduction in the
ratio of high risk assets to equity to below 90% (2014: 143%)
could lead to an
upgrade.
Ethias S.A.:
IFS rating: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Undated subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'
Dated subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'
Dated subordinated debt: assigned 'BB '
Ethias Droit Commun AAM:
IFS rating: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
