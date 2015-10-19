(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
the Nigerian insurance industry will continue to expand, despite
recent economic
headwinds and significant structural challenges.
The industry has experienced declining growth rates in recent
years, albeit from
a high base. However, a number of leading insurers have
maintained strong
premium and balance sheet growth over the past three years.
Favourable factors
supporting the long term development of the industry include
robust demographic
fundamentals, investor interest and low insurance penetration.
Fitch expects recent naira weakness to present an opportunity
for foreign
investors by providing an affordable entry point, while the
difficult operating
environment may incentivise small under-capitalised insurers to
consider a sale.
The special report "Nigerian Insurance" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
