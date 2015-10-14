(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the
French-based
Metropolitan Community of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines' (CASQY)
'A+' Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) with
Stable Outlooks
and its 'F1' Short-term foreign currency IDR. The 'A+' Long-term
rating on the
outstanding senior bond issue has also been withdrawn.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
(including by CRA definition regional or local authorities of a
state) reviews
is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a
published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. The next review of CASQY's
ratings was
scheduled on 20 November 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as CASQY has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for CASQY.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
