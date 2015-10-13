(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Home
Capital Group Inc. (HCG) and its subsidiary, Home Trust
Company's (HTC) at
'BBB-' and revised the Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable.
Concurrent with
this action, Fitch has chosen to withdraw the ratings of HCG and
its subsidiary
for commercial reasons. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The rating affirmations reflect HCG's decent operating
performance with earnings
improvement in 2014 offset by some tapering in 2015. While Fitch
views HCG's
historical profitability as a relative strength, the influence
of earnings
performance on HCG's Viability Rating is tempered in the context
of the bank's
greater focus on higher risk loans compared to Canadian banking
peers. The
ratings affirmations also reflect the company's adequate capital
and liquidity
profiles with HTC's Tier 1 and total capital ratios at 18.03%
and 20.53%,
respectively, as of June 30, 2015 and HCG's liquid assets of
approximately $1.8
billion at June 30, 2015. While capital is well above required
levels, Fitch
considers the cushion necessary given the bank's narrow business
focus and
funding structure as well as the company's relatively large
exposure to
preferred stock securities.
HCG's ratings continue to be constrained by its reliance on
high-cost, brokered
time deposits. HCG has grown non-brokered deposits through its
Oaken Financial
channel, which enhances its funding profile. HCG's deposits
consist primarily
of guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) maturing from 30
days to five
years. The company uses time deposits to match-fund maturities
of mortgage
assets, thereby keeping interest rate risk generally well
controlled. Individual
accounts are generally maintained below $100,000 (the maximum
deposit insurance
protection) and, thus, are viewed by Fitch as fairly stable as
long as HCG's
rates remain attractive and the company maintains its overall
reputation in the
market.
The Negative Outlook reflects the company's announcement that it
suspended 45 of
its mortgage brokers for submitting falsified borrower income
information
contained in mortgage applications to the company. Mortgages
originated by this
group of brokers totaled approximately $1 billion in 2014. In
Fitch's opinion,
the ultimate impact of the broker fraud is difficult to
ascertain at this
juncture. Potential implications include increased compliance
costs as the
company tightens its underwriting controls as well as contingent
obligations to
redress any issues with this pool of loans. Given that Fitch
believes any such
costs would materialize over the 12-24 month Outlook horizon,
Fitch is unable to
resolve the Negative Outlook prior to the withdrawal.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HCG has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, HCG is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
sovereign support is unlikely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's rating
withdrawal.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative Outlook
and has
subsequently withdrawn them:
Home Capital Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior Debt at 'BBB-';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Home Trust Company
--Long-term at 'BBB-';
--Senior Debt at 'BBB-';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
