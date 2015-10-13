(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the New
Zealand Local
Government Funding Agency Limited's (LGFA) domestic debt
programme a Short-Term
Local-Currency Rating of 'F1+'.
The LGFA's Short-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
is currently
'F1+' and was last affirmed on 18 November 2014. The LGFA is
able to issue
short-term securities (LGFA Bills) under its existing
documentation, which
includes the LGFA's investment statement dated 17 August 2015
(or any
replacement investment statement), a master trust deed between
LGFA and Trustees
Executors Limited dated 7 December 2011 (as amended on 8
February 2012), and a
supplemental trust deed (no.2) dated 15 February 2012.
The Bills will be issued on a discount to par non interest
basis, with the
principle amount paid on maturity. The Bills are repo eligible
with the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand and over the next 12 months the LGFA plans
to issue NZD50m
on a monthly basis with issuance split equally between three and
six month
maturities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SHORT-TERM LOCAL-CURRENCY DEBT
The Short-Term Local-Currency Rating for the LGFA's domestic
debt programme is
equalised with the entity's Short-Term Local Currency IDR
(currently 'F1+') in
accordance with Fitch's rating criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SHORT-TERM LOCAL-CURRENCY DEBT
The Short-Term Local-Currency rating on LGFA's domestic debt
programme is
sensitive to any change in the IDRs of the entity. For details
on the Key Rating
Drivers and Rating Sensitivities for the IDRs of the LGFA, see
the rating action
commentary titled, "Fitch Affirms New Zealand's LGFA at 'AA+';
Outlook
Positive", dated 18 November 2014, which is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
