(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings,
Singapore/Hong Kong, 14
October 2015: Chinese banks have been expanding faster
internationally than
other Asia-Pacific-based banking groups. The growth in absolute
terms of around
USD400bn since 2010 has been twice as much as the Japanese
banks, followed by
the Singaporean banks.
Fitch Ratings' Chart of the Month released today highlights a
trend in Asia
Pacific where banks' expansion outside their home markets has
been an important
growth story over the last decade. The region's attraction has
been better
access to regional markets, long-term growth potential of a
rising middle class
as well as China and the trade linkages.
The credit cycle turning in Asia means that the banks' foreign
exposure will
come under greater scrutiny. Successful cross-border expansion
is associated
with synergies aligned to core businesses, and/or attaining
sufficient scale and
profitability in new markets. More often than not, however,
scale is not
achieved and risks increase. These include greater group
complexity, exposure to
markets of higher volatility and currency risks, which then test
the strength of
the group franchise.
Singaporean and Malaysian banks have the largest exposure by
loans and profit
from foreign sources, followed by the Japanese mega banks and
China's most
international bank - Bank of China. The Chinese banks have been
growing at a
much more rapid pace - but off a lower base, and are therefore
less exposed.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
APAC Banks Chart of the Month - October 2015
here
