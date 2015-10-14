(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed
China CITIC Bank
International Limited's (CNCBI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB'.
The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
The bank's Long-Term IDR is driven by its standalone strength
denoted by its
Viability Rating (VR). The affirmation and Stable Outlook
reflect Fitch's view
that the bank will maintain financial flexibility to mitigate
its high China
concentration risks amid a more challenging macroeconomic
environment in both
mainland China and Hong Kong. Its IDRs are also underpinned by
the expectation
for support from its parent, China CITIC Bank (CNCB;
BBB/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
CNCBI's IDRs and VR reflect its adequate financial profile with
strong funding
and liquidity and adequate capitalisation. However, the bank's
high China
concentration renders it vulnerable to asset-quality
deterioration at a time
when the Chinese economy is slowing down. Profitability is
weakening, which in
turn reduces the bank's internal capital generation.
CNCBI's largest concentration remains on China. Gross mainland
China exposure
(MCE) grew to 65.9% of total assets at end-1H15, from 61.7% at
end-2014. The top
20 loans accounted for 18.9% of total loans and 141.6% of Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC), down from 21.3% and 161.0% at end-2014, respectively.
Asset quality remains solid with credit costs at a cyclical low.
However, the
agency expects impairments to creep up as loans season and
growth softens,
particularly in the China-related portfolio. Management's less
prudent provision
policy - indicated by the bank's declining reserve coverage
ratio - increases
the risk of under-provisioning once the credit cycle turns. NPL
coverage has
declined to 44% (from 76% at end-2014 and 117% at end-2013),
which is
significantly below those of peers (Fitch-rated Hong Kong banks
median: 78.4%).
The NPL ratio remains low at 0.49% at end-1H15; net credit cost
for 1H15 is a
negative 7bp thanks mainly to reserve release.
Fitch expects CNCBI's capital level to improve to be more in
line with that of
its peers. The agency also expects the bank to consume capital
at a slower pace
due to lower loan growth and maintain a comfortable capital
buffer over the
already stringent regulatory requirement. The improvement will
stem from an
expected HKD1.8bn capital injection announced by its parent CNCB
and the
expected disposal of its China subsidiary to Taiwan's CTBC
Financial Holding.
The agency estimates the bank's FCC ratio will increase by
approximately 200bp
to over 14% based on risk-weighted assets at end-1H15, compared
with the average
of 14.8% for Fitch-rated Hong Kong banks at end-1H15. On the
same basis, Fitch
Eligible Capital will be 14.8% as the agency assigns 50% credit
to the bank's
USD300m Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 instrument.
Fitch expects CNCBI's profit to come under further pressure as
volume growth
slows due to a more challenging economic environment in China
and weak trade
activity. In addition, converging on- and off-shore rates will
normalise CNCBI's
profit as non-recurring income from such treasury operations
fades. The bank's
weaker performance in 1H15 was mainly due to a significant 63%
yoy drop in
income from placing yuan deposits, mainly with Chinese banks
onshore, as spreads
have dropped.
Fitch continues to view CNCBI's funding and liquidity as a
rating strength.
Similar to other Hong Kong banks, CNCBI is predominantly
deposit-funded with
customer deposits account for 90% of its total funding. The
loan-to-deposit
ratio of 77.2% is in line with the system average. Additionally,
CNCBI maintains
a substantial liquidity portfolio, which provides buffer against
potential
refinancing risk.
CNCBI's senior unsecured securities are rated in line with its
IDR as they
represent direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of the
bank.
SUPPORT RATING
CNCBI's Support Rating of '2' reflects a high probability of
support from CNCB
(BBB/Stable), and ultimately the Chinese government (A+/Stable)
in light of the
state ownership in CNCB. Fitch considers CNCBI a core subsidiary
to CNCB given
CNCBI's role in support the group's cross-border business
expansion. Therefore,
the agency equalises the IDRs of CNCBI and CNCB.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CNCBI's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is rated one notch below
its IDR to
reflect the notes' higher loss severity given their
subordination to senior
unsecured instruments. Fitch also rates CNCBI's subordinated
debt with
non-viability clauses and partial write-down features at the
same level as lower
Tier 2 instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
CNCBI's VR could come under pressure if its risk appetite were
to change and
result in credit growth and risk concentrations that are no
longer commensurate
with its capitalisation. Alternatively, the agency would
downgrade the VR if
there is significant deterioration of loan quality on
China-related lending.
A downgrade of CNCBI's VR would not necessarily lead to a
downgrade of its IDR,
as institutional support from CNCB provides a floor for CNCBI's
IDR at 'BBB'.
The ratings on CNCBI's senior debt are sensitive to changes in
its IDR.
SUPPORT RATING
The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of CNCB to provide timely support to the
bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings on CNCBI's subordinated debt issues are notched from
the bank's IDR
and would be sensitive to any changes to that rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
China Citic Bank International Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured securities affirmed at 'BBB'
Lower tier-2 subordinated debt without non-viability clauses
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses affirmed at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shaojun Cai, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9917
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building,
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Ivan Lin, CFA
Associate Director
+852 2263 9984
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992240
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.