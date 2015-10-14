(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poste
Vita's Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+'. Fitch has also
affirmed Poste Vita's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks
are Stable. Fitch
also affirmed Poste Vita's dated subordinated notes at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating is constrained by the rating of Italy
(BBB+/Stable), given Poste
Vita's large exposure to Italian sovereign debt (EUR69.8bn at
end-June 2015 or
around 23x consolidated shareholders' funds). The ratings
reflect Poste Vita's
strong franchise in Italy and solid profitability. This is
offset by Poste
Vita's adequate capital position, relatively high financial
leverage (31% at
end-2014) and adequate interest coverage.
Poste Vita's ratings reflect its ownership by Poste Italiane
(Poste;
BBB+/Stable). Fitch regards Poste Vita as being strategically
very important to
Poste. Poste Vita benefits from cross-selling synergies, with
3.1 million shared
customers from Poste's 31.8m client base. Poste provides funding
in the form of
subordinated loans (EUR450m at end-June 2015) and manages
capital at a group
level.
Fitch views Poste Vita as an important contributor to Poste's
profit and
believes financial and operational support would be forthcoming
if needed. Poste
Vita contributed more than EUR900m in 2014 to Poste, including
profit and
distribution commissions. Profitability at Poste Vita group
level continues to
remain strong, with consolidated pre-tax profits of EUR540m in
2014 (2013:
EUR507m).
Fitch views Poste Vita's level of capitalisation and regulatory
solvency as only
adequate, albeit commensurate with the rating. The consolidated
regulatory
Solvency 1 margin ratio was 122% at end-June 2015 (end-2014:
126%), and Fitch
expects the ratio to be around 120% at end-2015 as the company
grows its
business. Nonetheless, Fitch does not view this lower solvency
margin as a
significant credit weakness due to the low level of minimum
guarantees embedded
in Poste Vita's products. The company is expected to have a
significantly
improved solvency ratio under Solvency 2, the new risk-based
regime which comes
into effect on 1 Jan 2016.
Fitch believes Poste Vita's exposure to interest rate risk is
low. Although
around two-thirds of Poste Vita's traditional liabilities must
contractually
return at least 1.5%, credited rates to policyholders have
historically been
higher. The remaining one-third of liabilities have guarantees
lower than 1.5%.
In addition, less than 10% of mathematical reserves carry annual
guarantees,
while the remaining offer guarantees at maturity, which Fitch
views positively.
The assets backing the life business within the segregated funds
also have
significant unrealised gains. These gains can be used to cover
the cost of
guarantees, supplementing ordinary investment income.
Poste Vita is the largest Italian life insurer by gross written
premiums, with a
market share of 13.6% in 2014. Poste Vita has a strong franchise
in Italy and
can exploit its strong distribution capabilities through the
widespread network
of post offices in the country. Poste Vita's premium income is
resilient and has
been on a steadily rising trend since 2007.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Poste Vita's ratings could be downgraded if Italy or Poste are
downgraded.
Conversely, Poste Vita's ratings could be upgraded if Italy or
Poste are
upgraded .
