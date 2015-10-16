(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Rzeszow's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed the National Long-term
Rating at
'A+(pol)'. All ratings have Stable Outlooks.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding the
city's satisfactory operating performance and moderate debt
levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB' IDR reflects the city's improving operating
performance, in line with
Fitch's expectations, its healthy debt ratios and low contingent
risk. The
ratings also take into account expected direct debt increase
driven by large
investment projects.
Fitch's base case scenario expects Rzeszow to demonstrate stable
operating
performance in 2015-2017 with an operating margin averaging
7%-8%. This will be
supported by the city authorities' continued cost control
measures and growth of
tax revenue, supported by the projected growth of the national
economy.
Fitch projects that Rzeszow's investment spending in 2015-2017
could total
PLN1.3bn (on average 30% of annual total expenditure), as the
city prepares to
roll out investments under the 2014-2020 EU budget. Over 60% of
investment
financing may come from capital revenue and the city's current
balance, provided
Rzeszow's administration continues to be successful in obtaining
high EU and
state grants to fund its investment programme. The remainder
will be covered by
new debt.
Fitch also expects that high investment spending to drive the
city's debt higher
in 2015-2017 to 80% of current revenue (2014: 65% or PLN532m).
However, despite
this projected debt increase, Fitch expects the city's
debt-service and -payback
ratios to remain healthy. Debt service, projected to average
PLN55m, is likely
to be covered 1.1x-1.5x by the operating balance. The
debt-to-current balance
ratio is expected to be around 13 years, which will still be
below the city's
final debt maturity (up to 24 years).
At end-2014 almost all of the city's direct debt had floating
rates, which
exposes Rzeszow to interest rate risk. Local and regional
governments in Poland
are not allowed to use derivatives to hedge their interest rate
or FX risk
exposure. However, because Rzeszow tends to budget for higher
interest payments
than the actual amounts paid, the city has an adequate buffer to
manage interest
rate risk.
Rzeszow continues to increase the efficiency of its public
services delivery and
has no plans to use any quasi-debt instruments or to transfer
risk or debt to
its dependent entities. As a result, it has lower contingent
liabilities than
most of its Polish peers, at only PLN28m at end-2014 (2013:
PLN20.5m).
Rzeszow is a medium-sized city by Polish standards, with a
diversified economy
and is attractive to inhabitants and private investors. GDP per
capita has risen
rapidly in the Rzeszow sub-region, in which the city is located,
to 87% of the
national average in 2012 (latest available data) from 74% in
2007. However,
Fitch believes that the city's wealth indicators are above the
national average,
as the city is the strongest area in the sub-region. Despite
being situated in
one of the five poorest Polish regions, the dynamic local
economy continues to
support the growth of the city's tax base and should lead to
faster growth of
tax revenue than its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if Rzeszow sustainably strengthens
its operating
balance above 11% of operating revenue, accompanied by
diminishing recourse to
debt that leads to an improvement of the debt-to-current balance
ratio to below
10 years.
The ratings could be downgraded if Rzeszow's growing debt is not
accompanied by
improvements to operating performance such that the debt
servicing (interest and
principal repayment) to operating balance ratio materially
exceeds 100% for a
sustained period (2014: 75.8%).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects the city to maintain its control on operating
expenditure growth
and to manage its budget prudently over the medium term.
Fitch assumes that the city will continue to receive EU funds to
co-finance its
investment programme.
Fitch also assumes that the city will continue to comply with
all the EU
regulations and procedures when implementing investments
projects co-financed by
the EU. Otherwise, Rzeszow could face the penalty of having to
return previously
received EU grants.
