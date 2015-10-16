(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the French Region
of Bretagne's Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs)
at 'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is
Negative.
Its EUR500m senior unsecured bonds have been affirmed at
'AA'/'F1+'. Fitch has
further assigned a final short-term rating of 'F1+' to the
region's EUR240m
commercial paper (billets de tresorerie; BT) programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the region's
debt metrics may
not be compatible with the ratings in 2018 when direct debt is
forecast to reach
160% of current revenue, up from 67.5% in 2014. Fitch considers
this surge in
debt a result of the high level of capital expenditure scheduled
over the medium
term, combined with an expected weakening of the region's
self-financing
capacity. The ratings also take into account the region's
continued sound
operating performance expected for 2015 and its favourable
socio-economic
profile.
For 2015 investment will be lower than our previous forecast by
EUR30m due to a
delay in the execution of certain investments. This smaller
capital expenditure,
combined with a stable and sound operating margin, will result
in a slight
improvement of Bretagne's capital expenditure self-financing to
63.2% at
end-2015 compared with the 58.8% initially projected.
Over 2016 and 2017, capital expenditure will remain in line with
our projections
at a high level of about EUR500m per year. This, together with
an expected
deterioration in Bretagne's self-financing capacity, will cause
debt to rise to
142% of current revenue by 2017. However, from 2018 onwards, the
end of major
projects should allow the region to reduce investments to
prior-2014 levels
(about EUR400m).
Baring new political decisions, Fitch expects Bretagne's
operating margin to
weaken to 18.8% in 2018 from an expected 22.2% at end-2015. This
will be due to
a combination of declining revenue (with expected cuts in state
transfers) and
rigid operating expenditure, despite the implementation of
spending control
measures. Financial charges will rise in accordance with growing
debt, and
consequently Fitch expects the current margin to weaken to 16.8%
in 2018 from an
expected 21.4% at end-2015.
The next elections will take place in December 2015. Through the
vote of the new
budget in March 2016, Fitch will assess the ability of the new
political team to
implement structural measures and manage investments, as an
indicator of the
region's budgetary performance and debt metrics over the medium
term.
The region's liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows
and diverse
credit lines. Since July 2015, Bretagne's liquidity management
policy has
broadened with the issue of French commercial paper (EUR240m).
The region has
sufficient bank loans and an untapped revolving credit line.
Bretagne's diversified economy relies on an important
agricultural and
food-processing sector, and on a strong industrial base. Its
unemployment rate
(8.8 % at end-1Q15) is below the national average (10%), due to
a skilled
workforce. We expect the regional economy to recover in line
with the French
economy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An inability to adjust expenditure to match revenues, leading to
an increase in
debt-to-revenue to consistently above 120%, could lead to
negative rating
action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
