(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/PARIS, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Polish City of
Kielce's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-' and its National Long-term rating at 'A-(pol)'. All
ratings are on
Positive Outlook.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario of
the city's
satisfactory operating performance and sound debt ratios,
supported by robust
management practices and a growing national economy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The city's operating results have been improving since 2010, a
trend which Fitch
expects to continue for 2015-2017. We project an operating
margin averaging
7%-8%, compared with 5% in 2010. This will cover debt- service
obligations by
1.7x-2x and support a debt-to-current balance of 10-11 years.
We have based our base case scenario on the assumption that the
local
authorities will keep operating spending increase below
operating revenue growth
as they have done in the past. Additionally national economic
growth should
support the city's economic development and positively impact
its tax revenue.
Fitch forecasts Kielce's direct debt to remain moderate in
2015-2017, at 65%-70%
of current revenue, given its smaller debt appetite than most of
its peers. We
expect the city's annual capex to decline to around 10% of total
expenditure,
after a high expected PLN300m for 2015. Higher capex for 2015 is
a result of
spending postponed from 2014 and final payments for investments
co-financed from
the 2007-2013 EU budget.
Rolling out investments co-financed by grants from the new
2014-2020 EU budget
may take time. The next peak of capital spending is likely to
come in 2018-2020,
but we assume that the majority will be financed by capital
revenue (including
EU funding) and the current balance, limiting the city's debt
financing needs.
The city's goal is to exploit funds available for Polish local
governments under
the 2014-2020 EU budget, from which they may apply to up to 85%
of co-financing.
Fitch considers the city's management practices a supportive
rating factor. To
limit the growth of more rigid expenditure, the city's
authorities are closely
monitoring spending on employment, organising collective tenders
for utilities
and modernising public buildings. These measures should allow
Kielce to keep
operating spending increase below operating revenue growth over
the medium term.
Fitch projects that Poland's real GDP to grow 3.5% per annum in
2015-2017. In
addition, the local economy will benefit from an improving local
infrastructure,
which should stimulate business activity within the city and
provide it with a
stronger tax base and hence higher tax revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from the city maintaining its operating
performance in
line with 2013-2014 results, and a debt-to-current balance ratio
of below 12
years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that operating expenditure does not grow faster
than operating
revenue that leads to deterioration of the operating margin.
Fitch assumes the investment programme will not be significantly
extended that
leads to an increase in new debt.
Fitch also assumes that the city will comply with all the EU
regulations and
procedures when implementing investments projects co-financed by
the EU.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Maurycy Michalski
Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992435
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.