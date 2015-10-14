(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Westpac
Banking Corporation's
(Westpac, AA-/ Stable) announcement today of a fully
underwritten capital
raising in addition to an expected strong full-year net profit,
is viewed as a
credit-positive, supporting its current ratings.
We believe that Westpac's capital raising initiatives have
largely addressed the
bank's capital shortfall arising from the increased average
advanced mortgage
risk weights for Australian residential mortgages from 1 July
2016, as announced
by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) on 20
July 2015.
Westpac declared it is raising AUD3.5bn through a fully
underwritten entitlement
offer - adding approximately 100 basis points (bp) of common
equity tier 1
(CET1) capital - to strengthen its regulatory capital levels to
address these
changes.
The AUD3.5bn capital raise takes Westpac's 2015 capital
initiatives to AUD6bn.
Westpac has already raised AUD2.5bn of capital through a AUD2bn
partially
underwritten dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) of its dividend
for the first half
year ending March 2015 (1H15), and the partial sale of BT
Investment Management
which raised AUD500m capital. Both initiatives have been
completed prior to
today's entitlement offer announcement. The combined initiatives
have increased
Westpac's CET1 ratio by 170bp and the bank estimates its
pro-forma CET1 ratio,
including the increase in average residential mortgage
risk-weights, was 9.3% as
of end-September 2015.
Westpac's entitlement offer follows other major Australian banks
which have all
raised fresh capital totalling AUD17bn from the market.
Commonwealth Bank of
Australia (AA-/ Stable) announced a capital raise of AUD5bn on
12 August 2015
following Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's (AA-/
Stable) AUD3bn capital
increase announcement on 6 August 2015, while National Australia
Bank Limited
(AA-/ Stable) raised AUD5.5bn CET1 capital in May 2015. Capital
is mainly raised
to address anticipated changes in regulatory capital
requirements.
Westpac expects to announce a statutory net profit of AUD8bn on
2 November 2015
of which around 25% is likely to be retained in line with the
group's unchanged
dividend policy. Fitch expects that a reasonable portion of the
dividend could
be retained through the DRP which is not underwritten and
Westpac does not offer
a discount on the shares. We expect Westpac's CET1 ratio to
remain on the upper
end of its CET1 ratio target range of 8.75%-9.25% in the
financial year 2016
(FY16). At the same time, Westpac announced a 20bp increase in
pricing on all
Westpac-branded variable-rate residential mortgages from 20
November 2015 to
offset the impact of increased capital requirements. We also
believe this should
support profitability and internal capital generation in FY16.
Fitch believes further increases in regulatory capital
requirements for
Australian banks are possible, mainly as a result of changes to
the global
framework, and subject to APRA's final definition of
"unquestionably strong
banks" as raised by the Financial Service Inquiry in December
2014.
Contact:
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
