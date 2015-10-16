(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has
assigned Finansia Syrus
Securities Public Company Limited (FSS) a National Long-Term
Rating of
'BBB+(tha)' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency
also assigned a
National Short-Term Rating of 'F2(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FSS's National Ratings reflect its moderate franchise in the
securities
brokerage business in Thailand. FSS has a strong market share of
5.6% (for the
first nine months of 2015) in terms of stock market trading
value, ranking third
overall. However, its average trading fee has been declining due
to intense
competition, and the company's business structure is less
diversified compared
with those of domestic peers rated more highly by Fitch.
Revenue from the securities brokerage business accounted for
75%-85% of total
revenue over the past five years. The firm's reliance on
low-margin retail
brokerage means that it has structurally weak profitability and
exposure to
volatile market conditions. While FSS has attempted to improve
revenue
diversification through investments in SBI Thai Online
Securities Company
Limited (a Thai discount brokerage) and SBI Royal Securities
Public Company
Limited (in Cambodia), Fitch believes it may take several years
before these
investments make meaningful contribution to the bottom-line.
The Outlook for the rating is Stable given FSS's strong capital
and liquidity
positions, which are commensurate with the risks entailed by its
business model.
FSS's equity-to-asset ratio was 43.8% at end-June 2015 (the
security industry
average was 30.9% at end-December 2014). In addition, FSS's
funding has been
stable with backup credit facilities from eight commercial banks
and TSFC
Securities Public Company Limited (a securities finance
corporation established
under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E.2535), and its
liquidity (seen in its
net liquid capital ratio) has been substantially higher than
regulatory
requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
FSS's National Ratings could be upgraded if the company can
materially increase
its earnings quality, such as by strengthening its franchise or
improving
revenue diversification, and sustain this improvement through
the industry cycle
without compromising its balance-sheet strength and risk
profile.
A significant reduction in its capitalisation, either from
weakening
profitability or aggressive risky asset growth, that deviates
from industry
trends could put downward pressure on the ratings.
The full list of ratings actions follows:
- National Long-Term Rating assigned at 'BBB+(tha)'; Stable
Outlook
- National Short-Term Rating assigned at 'F2(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0154
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 6 October 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.