TAIPEI, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today revised the
Outlook on The
Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan's Eximbank)
to Positive from
Stable and affirmed its Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating at
'A+'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the bank's National
Long-Term Rating
at 'AAA(twn)' with a Stable Outlook, Support Rating at '1' and
Support Rating
Floor at 'A+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions follow a revision of Taiwan's rating Outlook
to Positive from
Stable on 12 October 2015. (see "Fitch Affirms Taiwan at 'A+';
Outlook Revised
to Positive" at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND
SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, Support Rating Floor and Outlook for Taiwan's Eximbank
remain aligned
with those of the Taiwan sovereign, reflecting Fitch's
expectations of the
extremely high probability of extraordinary support from the
government in the
event it is required. As such, the bank's Support Rating is at
'1'. The policy
bank is wholly owned by the state and is entitled to loss
compensation from the
state under The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China Act.
The bank is
tasked with promoting trade and developing the Taiwanese economy
and its policy
mission is important given the country's export-dependent
economic structure.
Taiwan's Eximbank's linkage to the government remained strong in
the past year,
including funding and export insurance contributions from
various government
agencies and the central bank. In light of the slowing exports
for the year to
date in Taiwan, the government is contemplating measures to
reinforce the bank's
policy role of promoting the nation's exports by expanding its
lending capacity.
The measures include planned rights issues of TWD3.8bn in 2016
and TWD5bn each
in 2017 and 2018, and adding policy objectives, such as
export-related credit
growth, to its key performance indicators.
Taiwan's Eximbank's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same
level as its
National Long-Term Rating, reflecting the relative vulnerability
of default on
its senior obligations within a national scale for Taiwan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND
SENIOR DEBT
Any rating action on Taiwan sovereign could trigger a similar
rating action on
the IDRs and Support Rating Floor of Taiwan's Eximbank's. The
latter's National
Long-Term Rating, however, has a Stable Outlook, as its
'AAA(twn)' rating will
still be commensurate with a'AA-' IDR should the Taiwan
sovereign be upgraded.
The bank's senior debt rating will also remain unchanged should
the Taiwan
sovereign be upgraded.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 81757603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
