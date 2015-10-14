(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Savills Fund
Management GmbH (SavillsFM) at 'High Standards' following the
completion of its
acquisition by Savills Investment Management (SavillsIM). The
Outlook is Stable.
The rating covers the real estate investment activities of
SavillsFM.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is driven by the broad stability in SavillsFM's
processes and
resources, while recognising the change of ownership. The new
owner, SavillsIM,
is a 100% subsidiary of Savills plc whereas SavillsFM, formerly
known as SEB
Investment GmbH (SEBi), was previously owned by SEB AG (A+/
Positive/F1).
Nonetheless, Savills's revenues and profitability are growing
and its balance
sheet features a high cash balance combined with extremely low
borrowings.
Furthermore, Savills, as a real estate specialist, is a
strategically aligned
owner for SavillsFM's real estate investment management
business.
The combined entity will have a materially increased market
presence relative to
SavillsFM alone. This will mitigate the significant challenge
SavillsFM had
faced alone from the on-going liquidation of several large
funds. SEB
ImmoInvest, its largest fund, which represented around 35% of
SavillsFM's AUM as
of end-June 2015, is being liquidated over a five-year period to
May 2017 agreed
with regulators. All non-captive German open-ended real estate
funds (such as
SEB ImmoInvest) have been in liquidation since 2012 or earlier.
SFM's 'High Standards' rating is based on the following
assessment in each
category covered by Fitch's rating criteria:
Company: Good
Controls: Highest
Investments: High
Operations: High
Technology: Highest
COMPANY PROFILE
SEBi managed around EUR12.2bn of real estate assets and employed
around 130
staff based in Frankfurt and Singapore as of end-June 2015. It
was sold to
SavillsIM by SEB AG, a subsidiary of Skandinaviska Enskilda
Banken
(A+/Positive/F1).
SIM is the investment management business of the Savills plc, a
FTSE 250 listed
global real estate services provider. SavillsIM, including the
staff and assets
of SavillsFM, had around EUR17bn in AUM as of end-September
2015, with a
presence in Europe and Asia. The acquisition was announced 19
March 2015, and
completed on 1 September 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to a
combination of the
aforementioned rating drivers. Specifically, the rating would be
sensitive to
the loss of key staff to the extent that it reduces SavillsFM's
ability to
execute its key processes. The rating would also be sensitive to
materially
larger operational losses arising from the integration of
SavillsIM and
SavillsFM. For additional information about Fitch's asset
manager ratings
guidelines, see the criteria referenced below.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Asset Manager Rating Criteria (pub. 06 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.