(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON/FRANKFURT, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the French
City of Marseille's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A+' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1' The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed Marseille's EUR700m euro medium-term
programme at 'A+'
and its EUR200m commercial paper (billets de tresorerie; BT)
programme at 'F1'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the city will
continue to post
balanced budgets over the medium term, with an operating margin
compatible with
its current ratings. The ratings also reflect Marseille's
current sound
budgetary performance and its national importance as the
second-largest French
city. These strengths are somewhat offset by its large stock of
debt and weak
socio-economic profile.
Despite pressure on operating revenue due to significant cuts in
state
transfers, Fitch considers that Marseille will be able to limit
the weakening of
its budgetary performance to an operating margin at 16.7 % in
2018 (from 20.4 %
expected at end-2015), a level still compatible with its current
rating.
Fitch considers Marseille's fiscal leeway to be limited. In
2015, the city's
housing tax rate (28.56%) and developed property tax rate
(24.02%) are
respectively above the average of the metropolitan cities (18.59
%; 17.19%).
Fitch will monitor Marseille's ability to curb operating
spending through a
series of reforms the city is implementing (taken into account
in Fitch's base
case scenario).
Under the French "Metropolis" law, Marseille will progressively
transfer some
competencies to Marseille Provence Metropole (A+/Stable/F1+)
between 2016 and
2020. Fitch expects the transfers of responsibilities will be
financially
neutral. However, some financial metrics based on current
revenues could be
mechanically affected by the base effects (equivalent reduction
of revenues and
expenditure) and in the absence of details, no adjustment could
be made by Fitch
at this stage.
Fitch believes Marseille's capital spending programme can be cut
back to EUR162m
in 2018 compared with an expected EUR199m at end-2015. However,
this cutback
would not be sufficient to offset the weakening of its current
balance, given a
capital expenditure self-financing rate of 98.2% compared with
an expected 120%
for end-2015.
Fitch expects direct risk to level off at EUR1.9bn in 2018
(175.6% of current
revenue) compared with an expected 174.4% for 2015. However,
following a slower
budgetary performance over the medium term, direct risk payback
could weaken to
a maximum of 19 years in 2018 (from an expected 11.4 years in
2015). Fitch
expects the city to use some of its financial flexibility (on
raising revenue,
notably through its taxing authority, and curbing expenditure)
to avoid reaching
this peak. Debt service coverage is weak with debt
servicing-to-operating
balance forecast at 97.5 % for 2015.
The city's liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows.
Short-term
liquidity needs are covered by several revolving credit lines,
two committed
bank lines, and regular use of the EUR200m BT programme.
Marseille is the second-most populated French city. It stands
out from
comparable cities because of its high unemployment, low-skilled
workforce and
lack of high value-added industries. Economic prospects are
underpinned by
sustained state support, increasing private investment and the
development of
tourism.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A current margin below 10% (2014: 13.6 %), a direct risk payback
ratio
consistently above 17 years and failure to stabilise direct risk
stock could
lead to a downgrade.
A current margin consistently above 20% and sustained decrease
of direct risk
stock could lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)

Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form


Solicitation Status

Endorsement Policy


