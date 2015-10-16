(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nova
Sociedade de Seguros
de Angola SA (Nossa) an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
of 'B+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Nossa's rating is driven by a weak operating environment,
associated high
investment risk, and by the insurer's small size and scale.
These key rating
weaknesses are offset by supportive capitalisation, sound
profitability, an
established franchise and a clear operating strategy.
The Angolan economy has weakened as a result of a sharp fall in
oil prices. Its
insurance market is small, and characterised by low penetration,
a lack of
understanding of the benefits of insurance products, and high
barriers to entry
in specific segments of the market. However, initiatives are
under way to
liberalise the energy sector, which previously only placed
business with
state-owned insurers.
Nossa's investment universe is limited to mainly
speculative-grade assets.
Moreover, the absence of secondary markets in Angola narrows the
available set
of liquid investments. As a result its investment portfolio is
exposed to
significant credit and concentration risk, despite Nossa's
conservative
investment strategy.
Nossa is the fifth-largest insurer in Angola by gross written
premium (GWP), but
is small in absolute terms (2014 GWP approximately USD52m). Its
business mix is
concentrated, with motor business accounting for 70% of GWP, but
it has
successfully started to diversify into life and non-life lines.
Capitalisation is supportive of the rating. Nossa's regulatory
solvency margin
compares favourably with peers, and it has maintained a margin
of at least 115%
of the minimum requirement for each of the past five years.
Fitch expects this
level to improve during 2015 mainly as a result of further
profit retention.
Nossa's capitalisation is 'weak', as defined by Fitch's Prism
factor-based
capital model, and based on 2014 results. The biggest drivers of
the model
result are investment risk and concentration risk.
Overall profitability is sound, as indicated by Nossa's 2014
underwriting margin
of 18.8% (2013: 0.7%). The margin improvement was driven by an
improved claims
ratio and sound expense management. As a result, net profit
improved 84% in 2014
to AOA297m (2013: AOA162m), generating a return on equity of
18.1% (11.5%).
Nossa's experienced management team aims to instil strong
governance, robust
client service and best practice business processes into the
insurance market,
thereby distinguishing itself from competitors and building
trust with clients.
Fitch views this strategy as a potential differentiator in the
highly
under-developed Angolan insurance market.
Unlike all other liabilities, the annuity liability arising from
workmen's
compensation policies has an average duration of around 12
years. This
significantly exceeds the duration of investible fixed interest
assets available
to Nossa. Fitch, however, believes that this liability is
conservatively
provisioned for, which partially offsets the risk arising from
the duration
mismatch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from a failure by Nossa to successfully
implement its
growth strategy, indicated by a sustained decline in gross
premiums, a
Fitch-calculated expense ratio above 65% or a significant
decline in
profitability.
A weaker operating environment, indicated by a contraction in
the insurance
market or a sovereign downgrade, could also result in a
downgrade.
A downgrade in the ratings of Nossa's parent, Banco Angolano de
Investimentos SA
(BAI; B+/Stable), could result in a corresponding downgrade in
the ratings of
Nossa. This is because Nossa's IFS rating is at the same level
as the IDR of
both BAI and the sovereign. An upgrade of Nossa's rating is
therefore unlikely.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+2711 290 9402
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant committee 7 October 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992405
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.