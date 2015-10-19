(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German Telecoms Dashboard 2H15 - Capital Intensity Persists here MOSCOW/LONDON, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its German Telecoms Dashboard that investments in fixed and mobile telecoms infrastructure are likely to weigh on the free cash flows of German telecoms operators. However, total market EBITDA is likely to stabilise during 2016 after revenue growth turned positive in 1H15 and margins are now stable. The 2H15 German Telecoms Dashboard explores key trends in the sector and their impact on the main network operators in the country, including the following: - Key theme: network investments keep capex high, but competitive pressures ease - The dynamics of high-speed broadband uptake (cable versus fibre) - Vodafone's market share development, particularly in mobile A complete review of these topics including the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Nikolai Lukashevich Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow Anna Martinez Associate Director +44 20 3530 1560 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.