(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised the Polish
City of Opole's Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its
National
Long-term rating at 'BBB+(pol)'.
The Outlook change reflects Fitch's view that the city will
maintain sound
operating performance in 2015, in line with 2013-2014 levels,
and that debt
ratios remain healthy, supported by sound management practices
and a growing
national economy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The National rating of 'BBB+(pol)' reflects the city's stable
operating
performance, sound debt ratios, but also its modest economy and
budget, which
render it vulnerable to adverse changes in the national economy.
Over the
medium-term Fitch forecasts an operating margin above 6% and
operating balance
around PLN40m on average. This will be sufficient to cover the
city's
debt-service obligations by 1.5x on average and support a
debt-to-current
balance of seven to eight years.
We based our scenario on the assumption that the city's new
administration will
continue to rationalise and control current spending and to
exercise a prudent
financial policy. These together contributed to an improved
operating margin
above 6% in 2013-2014, compared with 4% in 2012. We also assume
that national
economic growth would support the local economy's development
and positively
impact the city's tax revenue.
Fitch forecasts that Opole's direct debt for 2015-2017 will
remain at a healthy
45% of current revenue despite expected growth in nominal terms
as a result of
investments. We project direct debt of PLN230m or a moderate 39%
of current
revenue at end-2015 (2014: PLN224m or 39%). Opole's debt policy
is focused on
incurring debt only to finance investments and minimising the
cost of funds so
that the operating balance is sufficient to cover debt service.
We expect the city's capex at around PLN100m annually over the
medium term,
representing on average 14% of total expenditure. We also assume
that the
majority will be financed by capital revenue (including EU
funding) and the
current balance, limiting the city's debt financing needs. The
city's goal is to
exploit funds available for Polish local governments under the
2014-2020 EU
budget, from which they may apply to up to 85% of co-financing.
The city's
investments are focused on improving local infrastructure
including local roads,
and the transportation system within the city, and new bus
fleets.
Opole's small budget renders it more exposed to negative
economic trends in
comparison to its peers. Opole's economy is well-diversified,
but industry and
construction remain a major contributor to the city's GVA. In
2012 (latest
available data) both sectors generated 39% of GVA (data for
Opole sub-region
where the city is located), above the national average of 34%.
The city's
services sector is well-developed although at 58% its share in
GVA is below the
national average of 64%. The unemployment rate at end-August
2015 (5.5%) was
well below the national average of 10%.
Fitch expects Poland's real GDP will grow 3.5% annually in
2015-2017. National
economic growth should continue to support the city's economic
development. In
addition, the local economy will benefit from an improving local
infrastructure,
which should stimulate business activity and provide the city
with a stronger
tax base and hence higher tax revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from a sustained sound operating
performance with
operating margin above 6% and moderate debt levels at below 50%
of current
revenue.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that operating expenditure does not grow faster
than operating
revenue, leading to a deterioration of the operating margin.
Fitch assumes the investment programme will not be significantly
extended
leading to an increase in the city's demand for new debt.
Fitch also assumes that the city will comply with all the EU
regulations and
procedures when implementing investments projects co-financed by
the EU.
