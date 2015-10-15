(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Turkey's three
development banks,
namely Turkiye Kalkinma Bankasi (TKB), Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma
Bankasi (TSKB) and
Turkiye Ihracat Kredi Bankasi (Turk Eximbank), at 'BBB-' with
Stable Outlooks. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Long-term IDRs of TSKB, TKB and Turk Eximbank are equalised
with those of
the Turkish sovereign. This reflects the policy roles of all
three banks, the
majority state ownership of TKB and Turk Eximbank, and
government support of the
banks' funding. Treasury-guaranteed funding comprises 98.5% of
TKB's liabilities
and 59% at TSKB and Central Bank facilities make up 61% of Turk
Eximbank's
liabilities. As a result of their policy roles and funding
profiles, Fitch has
not assigned Viability Ratings (VRs) to these banks.
The three banks jointly make up a modest share of the Turkish
banking sector
assets (3% at end-1H15). Turk Eximbank and TKB are development
institutions with
primary policy roles. TKB focuses on long-term development
financing while Turk
Eximbank is the country's official export credit agency. TKB's
strategic
objective is to achieve sustainable growth by increasing
employment, income and
welfare, primarily in less developed regions, while Turk
Eximbank is mandated to
increase, and diversify, Turkish exports.
The Turkish Treasury guarantees most funding at TKB and provides
guarantees for
Turk Eximbank's funding if required. The latter also enjoys
privileges in
relation to the compensation of losses suffered as a result of
political risks,
and is exempt from corporate taxes and loan loss reserve
requirements. The Board
of Directors at TKB is dominated by government representatives
and approves a
high majority of the loans. However, state officials form only a
minority on the
Boards of Directors of Turk Eximbank and TSKB.
TSKB continues to perform its public mission, despite its 50%
private-ownership
by Turkiye Is Bankasi (BBB-/Stable). In Fitch's opinion, TSKB's
long-lasting
policy role is reinforced by its expertise in development
lending, in particular
in the energy sector. However, negative rating pressure has
increased at TSKB
following a significant recent reduction in the proportion of
Treasury-guaranteed funding, which is a key rating sensitivity
for Fitch.
TSKB has grown actively in recent years (28% CAGR in 1H15-2013),
largely funded
by securities issues (two eurobonds since 2014) and other
unguaranteed long-term
foreign currency funding. As a result of this, and
notwithstanding still
significant volumes of new guaranteed facilities, the proportion
of
Treasury-guaranteed funding has declined gradually, to 59% of
liabilities at
end-1H15, from 71% at end-2013. Fitch views this as a still high
proportion, and
management does not envisage this decreasing significantly in
the near- to
medium-term. However, a material further reduction could result
in negative
rating action on TSKB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND
SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of TKB, TSKB and Turk Eximbank are primarily
sensitive to a change
in Turkey's sovereign ratings.
TSKB's ratings are in addition sensitive to a continued
reduction in the
proportion of state-guaranteed debt, which is a key driver of
Fitch's view of
support, given the bank's private ownership. Such a reduction,
although not
Fitch's base case, could result in a downgrade of the bank.
However, any
downgrade would likely be limited to one notch, to 'BB+'. This
is because Fitch
believes TSKB would likely also receive shareholder support, in
case of need,
from its 50%-owner, Turkiye Is Bankasi.
The rating actions are as follows:
TKB, TSKB, Turk Eximbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable
Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured debt (TSKB and Turk Eximbank): affirmed at
'BBB-'
