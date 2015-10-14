(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 14 (Fitch) While Bank of America Corporation's
(BAC) reported
third quarter 2015 (3Q15) returns are below Fitch Ratings'
estimate of the
long-term cost of equity assumption for the company, they
represent a good base
from which BAC can continue to work to improve.
The reported net income of $4.51 billion was down from $5.32
billion in the
sequential quarter, but up from a loss in the year ago quarter
which was marred
by settlement charges with the Department of Justice (DOJ).
These results
equated to a 0.84% return on ending assets (ROA) and a 7.05%
return on ending
total equity (ROE) in 3Q15.
Fitch calculated pre-tax profits, which exclude DVA/CVA
adjustments and various
other gains/losses, amounted to $5.3 billion or a 0.98% adjusted
pre-tax return
on ending assets. While this result is below the linked
quarter's Fitch
calculated ROA of 1.35%, it is better than the results posted in
the first
quarter of 2015 (0.88% ROA) and the fourth quarter of 2014
(0.91% ROA). As
noted, the prior year's quarter included a loss due to a
significant settlement.
Given a somewhat challenging revenue environment, BAC's earnings
performance
benefited from management's continued efforts to trim down
expenses in both core
and legacy operations.
BAC's total revenue was down 6.49% from the linked quarter, and
2.48% from the
year-ago quarter. It is noteworthy that the revenue decline was
cushioned by
approximately $400 million of gains on consumer real estate sold
as well as $385
million of gains on debt securities sold partially offset by a
charge of $305
million related to PPI claims in the United Kingdom.
Reported net interest income was down from the linked quarter
and essentially
flat from the year-ago quarter, as the reported net interest
yield remained low
amid the challenging interest rate environment.
Non-interest income was more mixed, but down from the linked
quarter and up
modestly from the year-ago quarter. In particular revenue in the
Global Wealth &
Investment Management segment was down as was revenue in the
Global Markets
segment for both periods.
However, despite the challenging revenue environment BAC
continued to streamline
its operations with good expense management. Expenses slightly
declined relative
to the linked quarter and substantially from the year-ago
quarter which included
significant litigation and settlement costs.
Much of this good expense management was a result of continued
expense reduction
in the Legacy Assets and Services segment as well as continued
efforts to
optimize the cost structure in the company's core businesses.
BAC's asset quality metrics continue to be good. Provision
expense ticked up due
to some loan growth in the Global Banking Segment as well as
some credit
migration in certain Oil & Gas related loans. However, in
Fitch's opinion, net
charge offs (NCOs) remain low and near a cyclical low. As such,
provision was
less than NCO's by $126 million, which also helped to support
the company's
earnings.
In Fitch's view, BAC's liquidity position remains sound with
total deposits of
$1.2 trillion and a Time to Required Funding of 42 months, up
from 40 months in
the linked quarter and 38 months in the year-ago quarter.
BAC's Basel III fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio improved under
both the standardized and advanced approaches. Under the
standardized approach
BAC's fully phased-in CET1 ratio was 10.8% and under the pro
forma advanced
approach was 9.7%. Given that this pro forma advanced approach
ratio is the
lower of the two, it will beBAC's binding constraint.
While Fitch notes that this CET1 ratio is below the average of
some peer
institutions, the denominator of the ratio does include a
sizeable component of
operational risk weighted assets (RWA).
Additionally, BAC is in compliance with the Enhanced
Supplementary Leverage
Ratio (SLR) at both the bank and parent company.
