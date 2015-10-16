(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the French
Department of Val d'Oise's Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-' with Negative Outlooks, and its
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+'.
The department's EUR1bn euro medium-term programme and its
EUR100m commercial
paper
programme have been affirmed at 'AA-' and 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Val d'Oise's sound but weakening operating
performance,
solid economy and strong governance, as well as high debt
levels. The Negative
Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the department's
budgetary performance
and debt metrics will weaken over the medium term, to levels
which may not be
compatible with the current ratings.
According to our central scenario, the current margin is likely
to remain below
7% over the medium term, after having weakened to 5.6% in 2014
from 8% in 2013.
This is due to continuous cuts in state transfers which,
combined with steadily
growing social spending, are likely to contribute to
deterioration in the
department's financial profile. This is despite the
adminstration's control over
spending and commitment to maintaining sound fiscal performance
and debt metrics
over the medium term.
The department aims to generate up to EUR75m of savings by 2016,
via additional
cost-cutting measures and a scaling down of non-mandatory
spending. Should the
latter not be achievable through spending reduction alone, and
assuming a
constant scope of responsibilities, Fitch believes Val d'Oise
may tap its
remaining tax leeway, as the housing tax rate is low compared
with peers. This
would limit the decline in its current margin to around 6% over
the medium term,
albeit still not compatible with the current ratings.
Debt is likely to remain high compared with peers over the
medium term. Our base
case scenario forecasts debt to average 104% of current revenue
until 2018
(2014: 103%), assuming average capital expenditure of EUR130m a
year. With the
weaker current margin, the debt-to-current balance ratio may
weaken to an
average of 18 years in 2015-2018, from an average of 14 years in
2011-2014. Debt
service coverage weakened to 124% of operating balance in 2014
from 99% in 2013,
and is not expected to improve over the medium term.
Val d'Oise's ability to implement its saving plan is underpinned
by the
department's skilled administration. Management is prudent and
has a clear
budgetary strategy. Cash flows are predictable, and prudently
managed.
Short-term funding is adequate and relies on the regular use of
a EUR100m
billets de tresorerie programme, fully backed by committed
credit and revolving
lines.
Val d'Oise benefits from its location within the Ile-de-France
Region
(AA/Stable/F1+), one of Europe's wealthiest regions. Its
economic prospects are
supported by dynamic industries and large land reserves in the
greater Paris
urban area.
Val d'Oise's high level of debt guarantees (EUR542m at end-2014)
are mostly
related to social housing institutions (88% of total), which are
strictly
monitored and regulated by the state. Fitch considers Val
d'Oise's main public
sector entities (fire services and social housing institutions)
to be of low
risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A weakening of the current margin to below 7% over three
consecutive years
and/or a debt/current balance of consistently above 15 years
could lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
