(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Region
of
Provence-Alpes-Cote-d'Azur's (PACA) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-'. The Outlooks are Stable. The
Short-term foreign
currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect PACA's sound operating performance, strong
economic profile
and sound management, as well as its high and growing debt and
the risk of a
slightly weaker budgetary performance over the medium term, due
to cuts in state
transfers.
According to Fitch's base case scenario, the operating margin
should remain
sound over the medium term, although it will erode to 16% in
2018, from 19.6% in
2014. This is reflected in the Stable Outlook. The drop in state
transfers will
be mostly compensated by a growing tax base, leading to a
contained reduction in
operating revenue over the medium term (-0.4% a year until
2018). We expect the
current margin to weaken to 11.6% in 2018, from 16.1% in 2014,
as financial
charges rise in line with growing debt.
PACA aims to mitigate the declining state transfers through
greater control over
spending and a trade-off between different budget spending
items. PACA's ability
to control operating expenditure is supported by flexibility on
discretionary
spending, which Fitch estimates at 20%-25% of total operating
spending. This
could at least partially offset the growth of spending in
non-flexible items
(train services, training). Flexibility over operating revenue
is limited to 13%
of total as of end-2014 (car registration duties).
PACA's capital expenditure will remain significant in 2015,
expected to be close
to EUR600m, as the region finances several large infrastructure
projects, mainly
acquisition of trains for the regional railway services and
co-funding of large
road works. These major investments would be near completion
after 2015; we
therefore expect capital spending to slow down progressively to
an annual
average of EUR420m in 2016-2018. However, this scaling-back may
not be rapid
enough to match the region's declining self-financing capacity,
which we
forecast would average 43% (after debt repayment) over the
medium term, down
from 62% in 2011-2014.
The lower self-financing capacity should keep PACA's direct risk
(including
finance leases) on an upward trend until 2018, to 183% of
current revenue, from
147% in 2014. The direct risk payback ratio is expected to
increase to 16.7
years in 2017, from 9.1 years in 2014. With a weakening
budgetary performance,
debt service coverage by operating balance may deteriorate to an
average of 86%
in 2015-2018, from 52% in 2011-2014. The debt structure is
low-risk and bullet
repayments are provisioned for.
PACA is the third-largest French region by population and GDP.
Its economy is
well-diversified and mainly relies on the region's services
sector, vibrant
tourism and high value-added industries. The regional economy is
expected to
progressively recover over the medium term. However,
unemployment is high (11.6%
in 1Q15 versus France's average of 10%) and the region's social
indicators are
slightly weaker than the national average.
The region's liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows
and regular use
of the EUR300m commercial paper (billets de tresorerie; BT)
programme.
Additionally, the BT programme has a back-up facility of
committed revolving
credit lines capped at EUR259m, which provides a financial
safeguard.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A weakening of the budgetary performance leading to debt
servicing (annual
principal plus interest payment) exceeding operating balance
(2014: 54%) and a
direct risk payback ratio above 15 years could lead to downgrade
A stronger budgetary performance with an operating margin
consistently above
20%, and lower debt metrics with the direct risk payback ratio
below eight years
for more than two consecutive years, could lead to an upgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'AA-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
- EUR1bn EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
- EUR300m BT programme: affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992445
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.