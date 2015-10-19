(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAN SALVADOR, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new Honduran Insurance Dashboard. The report highlights key events affecting industry performance as of August 2015. The Honduran Insurance Dashboard discusses the sector's growth dynamic as well as Fitch's expectations about the evolution in its underwriting performance. Fitch also analyses the factors that should lead to an increase in profitability. The report also reviews the agency's outlook for the insurance sector and its ratings. This edition of 'Honduran Insurance Dashboard August 2015' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchca.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Jazmin Roque Associate Director +503 2516-6607 Fitch, Centroamerica 79 Av. Sur, Col. Escalon San Salvador, El Salvador Eduardo Recinos Senior Director +503 2516-6606 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchca.com'. Honduran Insurance Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.