(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Clearstream Banking, Luxembourg (CBL)
at 'AA' and of
Euroclear Bank at 'AA+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs of
both banks is
Stable. CBL's and Euroclear Bank's Viability Ratings (VR) have
been affirmed at
'aa' and 'aa+' respectively.
At the same time, Fitch has downgraded the Support Rating (SR)
of Euroclear Bank
to '5' from '1' and revised the Support Rating Floor (SRF) to
'No Floor' from
'A-'. In addition, it has revised to 'No Floor' (from 'A-') and
simultaneously
withdrawn the Support Rating Floor of CBL.
This reflects our view that the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are
sufficiently progressed to
provide a framework for resolving banks that are likely to
require senior
creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of, or
ahead of, a bank
receiving sovereign support. In this context Fitch also
anticipates further
progress on the resolution framework for financial market
infrastructures, which
is relevant given the Clearstream and Euroclear groups'
leadership positions in
post-trade securities services.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VRs AND IDRs
CBL's and Euroclear Bank's ratings reflect the banks' leading
position in the
international post-trade securities services industry, in
particular in
settlement and custody services, resulting in a fairly resilient
revenue base.
The ratings also reflect a very low appetite for and exposure to
credit risk,
sound operational risk control frameworks, prudent liquidity
management and
sound capitalisation.
Both the Clearstream and Euroclear groups are in our view
well-placed to adapt
to the evolving settlement industry, including regulatory
changes. Both groups
benefit from a wide franchise in terms of products and markets
they cover and
have been strengthening their collateral management and fund
management services
in recent years. We assume that this diversification will
continue to be managed
prudently and will support profit generation.
The banks' profitability depends to a large degree on
transaction volumes and
assets under custody, both of which have increased in line with
generally
favourable stock and bond markets recently, supporting the two
banks' sound
profitability. Both groups also have their cost base tightly
under control.
CBL and Euroclear Bank's risk profile and risk appetite are very
low. Both banks
are mainly exposed to operational risk, but risk controls are
very strong and
sophisticated. Management teams have a high degree of depth and
relevant
expertise given the specific nature of these groups' businesses.
Euroclear Bank
has a strong corporate culture with high risk awareness. CBL is
highly
integrated into the Deutsche Boerse group, including in terms of
the risk
management framework, which we view as solid. To date, their
track record of
avoiding operational losses has been strong.
Credit risk is very low and largely relates to intraday,
collateralised credit
lines to facilitate settlement for clients. Liquidity management
reflects the
short-term nature of both banks' balance sheet and is prudent.
The liquidity
needs are largely intra-day and transaction driven.
CBL's capitalisation, both in terms of ratios and absolute size
is slightly
weaker than Euroclear Bank's. This is reflected in the one-notch
difference
between Euroclear Bank's and CBL's ratings. In addition, for
CBL, capital
management at its ultimate parent, Deutsche Boerse AG, has been
fairly tight
with a strong focus on returns to shareholders. While regulatory
capital at both
banks is small in absolute terms considering their business
volumes, both banks
maintain a healthy margin above minimum regulatory requirements.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Both CBL and Euroclear Bank are subject to the EU BRRD,
including bail-in
requirements from 1 January 2016 in both Belgium and Luxembourg.
As a result, we
believe that while sovereign support for CBL and Euroclear Bank
is possible, it
can no longer be relied upon. Consequently, Euroclear Bank's SR
has been
downgraded to '5' from '1'and both Euroclear Bank's and CBL's
SRFs revised to
'No Floor' from 'A-'.
In Fitch's view, CBL would first look to Deutsche Boerse AG for
support. Hence,
CBL's SR has been affirmed at '1' based on our view that
institutional support
from its ultimate owner, Deutsche Boerse AG, is extremely likely
given CBL's
core position within the Deutsche Boerse group and Fitch's
assessment of the
Deutsche Boerse group's ability to provide support to CBL.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VRs AND IDRs
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that CBL's and
Euroclear Bank's
broad franchises will allow them to continue reporting sound
profitability while
maintaining an unchanged low risk profile. Given the already
high ratings,
upside potential for the ratings is limited.
Downward pressure on the ratings would arise from outsized
operational losses,
reputational damage causing a sustained drop in revenue, adverse
regulatory
changes, weakening capitalisation or a higher risk appetite.
Due to their high volume business models and considerable
reliance on robust IT
systems, operational risk is a key rating sensitivity, in
particular considering
the banks' low absolute volume of capital. In addition, a
significant
operational loss would likely cause reputational damage and
pressure on business
volumes and revenue which would also be ratings-negative.
Inability to adjust
their business models to the changing regulatory environment
could also put
pressure on the banks' ratings.
While maintaining sound risk-weighted capital ratios is relevant
for the banks'
ratings, a reduction in the banks' absolute capital base would
put pressure on
their ratings.
Euroclear Bank's Long-Term IDR is above the Long-Term IDR of the
Belgian
sovereign (AA/Stable), as there is little direct Belgian risk in
the bank's
balance sheet. This means that Euroclear Bank is significantly
less exposed to
sovereign-associated reputation, business and operational risks
than Belgian
commercial banks. A downgrade of Belgium's ratings would not
automatically
trigger a downgrade of Euroclear Bank's ratings, but could do so
in a more
extreme scenario where the risk of the bank's franchise coming
under pressure
increases.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Euroclear Bank's SR and SRF as are primarily sensitive to
legislative changes at
national and European level, increasing the propensity of
sovereigns to support
institutions like Euroclear Bank. While not impossible, this is
not expected by
Fitch.
CBL's SR is primarily sensitive to any perceived change in the
propensity and
ability of Deutsche Boerse AG to support CBL.
The rating actions are as follows:
Clearstream Banking, Luxembourg (CBL)
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-'; withdrawn
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Euroclear Bank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa+'
Support Rating: downgraded to '5' from '1'
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'No Floor' from 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+ 34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
