(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Israel's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A' and 'A+',
respectively.
The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on Israel's senior
unsecured foreign
and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A' and
'A+', respectively.
The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AA-' and the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Israel's IDRs balance a strong external balance sheet, robust
institutional
strength, solid macroeconomic performance and high financing
flexibility with a
high government debt/GDP ratio and elevated geopolitical risks.
The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers:-
Israel's general government deficit is consistently larger than
peers'. The
deficit has narrowed so far in 2015 reflecting the use of an
expenditure rule
due to the absence of a budget, and is forecast at a seven-year
low of 3.1% of
GDP in 2015 (the central government deficit is forecast at 2.6%
of GDP). Tax
cuts announced in the final quarter of 2015 will cause the
deficit to widen to a
forecast 3.5% of GDP in 2016 (with a central government deficit
of 3% of GDP).
With non-defence spending among the lowest in the OECD and the
ruling coalition
constrained by a small parliamentary majority, near-term fiscal
consolidation is
unlikely.
We forecast government debt/GDP to remain stable at around 67%,
well in excess
of the peer median of 44%. Financing flexibility is high, with
deep and liquid
local markets, access to international capital markets and an
active diaspora
bond programme and US government guarantees in the event of
market disruption.
The structure of debt is favourable.
Domestic politics can be turbulent, with coalition governments
often not lasting
their full term. The new ruling coalition, formed in May 2015
after elections in
March that followed the collapse of the previous coalition,
holds only a one
seat majority in the Knesset. Fitch considers that the small
majority is
constraining policymaking under the new administration. A recent
wave of
security incidents highlights underlying tensions; Fitch expects
little progress
in the peace process with the Palestinian Authority.
Geopolitical risks weigh on Israel's ratings. Some neighbouring
countries do not
formally recognise Israel's existence and there are intermittent
conflicts with
military groups in surrounding countries and territories.
Tensions with Iran are
high. The conflict in Syria poses risks to Israel and to other
neighbouring
countries that could impact Israel, although direct spill-over
has so far been
negligible.
The external balance sheet is a strength and Fitch forecasts it
will improve.
Gas production should ensure sustained current account
surpluses, which we
forecast to average over 5% of GDP over 2015-2017. Likely large
inflows of FDI
will further bolster reserves and Israel's net creditor
position, from 35.6% of
GDP at end-2014, compared with the 'A' range median of 7.9% of
GDP.
Growth has slowed in recent years, partly reflecting weak world
trade growth,
but is in line with the peer median. Growth is forecast at 2.7%
in 2015, which
would be the second consecutive year of sub-3% expansion for the
first time in
over a decade. High frequency data show an improvement after
growth of just 0.3%
(seasonally adjusted, annualised) in the second quarter due
partly to a strike
in the chemicals sector. It is too early to form a view on the
potential impact
of recent security incidents. An improving external economic
environment,
investment and tax cuts are forecast to lift real growth back
over 3% in 2016
and 2017.
Inflation is below peers and has been negative so far in 2015
due to lower
commodity prices, currency strength and measures to stimulate
greater
competition. Fitch expects a strengthening of the economy and
the dropping out
of one-off factors to push inflation into the lower end of the
1%-3% target
range by end-2016.
Israel's well-developed institutions and education system have
led to a diverse
and advanced economy. Human development and GDP per capita are
well above the
peer medians and the business environment promotes innovation,
particularly
among the high-tech sector. However, Doing Business indicators,
as measured by
the World Bank, have slipped below peers and government
intervention risks
setting back development of the gas sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action are:
-Sustained progress in reducing the public debt/GDP ratio
towards the category
peer median.
-A sustained easing in geopolitical risk.
-A continued strengthening of the external balance sheet.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
-A sustained deterioration of the public debt/GDP ratio.
-A serious worsening of geopolitical risk.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Current regional conflicts and tensions are assumed to continue,
but their
impact on Israel is not expected to worsen materially. Fitch
does not expect a
military conflict between Israel and Iran. Fitch assumes the
civil war in Syria
will continue without directly spilling over into Israel.
Renewed conflict with Hamas in Gaza is not ruled out, despite a
serious
degradation of the latter's military capacity. The tolerance of
the rating and
Outlook depends on the economic and fiscal implications of any
conflict. Fitch
does not assume any breakthrough in the peace process with the
Palestinians or a
pro-longed serious deterioration in domestic security
conditions.
