(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/ISTANBUL, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
T.C. Ziraat
Bankasi A.S. (Ziraat), Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (Halk) and
Turkiye Vakiflar
Bankasi T.A.O.'s (Vakifbank) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
The banks are either fully or majority state-owned and have a
combined share of
29% of Turkey's banking sector assets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs, FOREIGN CURRENCY IDRS, NATIONAL
RATINGS, DEBT RATINGS
The affirmation of the banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb-',
as well as
their Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs and senior debt ratings at
'BBB-',
reflects their still reasonable financial metrics in terms of
profitability,
asset quality and capitalisation, notwithstanding the increased
pressures
resulting from the challenging Turkish operating environment.
The ratings also
reflect the banks' still reasonable foreign currency liquidity
positions - with
generally good coverage of short-term liabilities by liquid
assets - and their
well-established franchises.
Nevertheless, banking sector performance has weakened as a
result of slowing
economic growth and the devaluation of the Turkish lira. The
outlook remains
uncertain, heightened by political uncertainty. As a result,
downside risks for
the ratings of Ziraat, Halk and Vakifbank, as for other banks in
the sector,
have increased.
The banks' reported ROE ranged from an acceptable 13% to 17% in
2014. While
Ziraat and Halkbank's ROE remained in this range in 1H15,
Vakif's fell to a
moderate 9% (around 10% net of a one-off loss at an insurance
subsidiary).
Vakifbank's profitability has historically been slightly weaker
than that of its
state-owned peers, although still satisfactory, due to its
weaker margins and
cost efficiency and somewhat higher impairment charges. The
performance of the
three banks, as for the rest of the sector, is likely to remain
under pressure
due to slower economic growth, potential increases in
non-performing loans
(NPLs) as loan books season and tough competition. However,
performance should
remain adequate in the near to medium term in the absence of a
material
deterioration in the operating environment.
Fitch believes the banks' capital adequacy ratios, which are
broadly in line
with those reported by private sector peers, to be still
reasonable. At end-1H15
their Fitch Core Capital ratios were 10.1% (Vakifbank), 11.7%
(Halk) and 13.8%
(Ziraat). Those levels are still sufficient to absorb the likely
moderate
increase in credit losses resulting from the slowing economy.
Nevertheless,
capital buffers are less robust than in the past at a time when
internal capital
generation capacity across the sector is under pressure, and
capital ratios
could tighten again in case of a further marked deterioration of
the Turkish
lira.
Non-performing loans (NPLs, defined as loans overdue by 90 days)
remain fairly
low at all three banks (end-1H15: 1.7% at Ziraat, 3.2% at Halk,
3.6% at
Vakifbank). The state-owned banks do not write off and sell
problem loans, a
practice prevalent amongst privately-owned peers, making asset
quality ratios
not fully comparable. However, the ratios, in particular at
Ziraat, in part
reflect recent rapid growth and are likely to increase as
portfolios season.
Loan quality has been traditionally sound at Halk, but was
negatively impacted
in 2014 by the reclassification of a large exposure. Vakifbank's
impaired loan
ratio has historically been higher than peers, but its
provisioning policies are
conservative (end-1H15: reserve coverage of 91%, compared to 72%
and 76% at
Ziraat and Halk), while net NPL exposure relative to equity is
low at all three
banks.
Banks' foreign currency liquidity positions are reasonable.
Foreign currency
liquidity (defined as cash, placements in foreign banks,
unpledged government
foreign currency securities, placements in the Central Bank's
reserve option
mechanism and net receivables under foreign currency swaps)
fully covered
short-term foreign currency non-deposit liabilities at Halk and
Vakifbank, while
the ratio was an acceptable 80% at Ziraat. Residual
medium/long-term debt is
also significant, but maturities are quite spread, and
refinancing risks should
be manageable in most scenarios. Overall, the banks are
primarily deposit-funded
and non-deposit foreign currency funding represented a moderate
15% of
non-equity funding at Ziraat at end-1H15, but a higher 21% at
Halk and
Vakifbank.
Ziraat is the country's largest deposit taker and leader in the
consumer loans
segment, while Halk and Vakifbank are the sixth and
seventh-largest banks,
respectively, in terms of deposits. Ziraat and Halk perform
policy roles as they
are the sole distributors of subsidised loans to the
agricultural and SME
sectors, respectively. Only state-owned commercial banks are
eligible to receive
savings deposits from certain state-owned companies, and stable
state-related
deposits represent a high 30% of total deposits at Vakifbank and
around 20% at
Ziraat and 16% at Halk. Ziraat, the largest of the state-owned
banks, has a
particularly deep franchise, and its widespread branch network
provides it with
significant competitive advantages.
Loan growth in the banking sector has slowed somewhat in 1H15
(13% in 1H15
compared with 19% in 2014; in both periods driven in part by
exchange rate
effects). Credit expansion at Vakifbank and Halk has been
roughly in line with
the sector average, but lending at Ziraat has grown at a more
rapid pace (by 19%
in 1H15 and 28% in 2014). This has reflected a continued drive
to shift assets
away from Turkish government bonds and into customer (mainly
corporate) loans
and in so doing has brought the bank's asset structure more into
line with Halk
and Vakif. Nevertheless, Fitch views Ziraat's risk appetite as
somewhat higher
than at peers, although all three banks have been expanding
long-term US dollar
project finance lending and potentially riskier SME lending.
Concentration risks at the state-owned peers remain manageable.
The mix of
borrowers is fairly similar to that at the leading private
sector banks. In some
cases their largest exposures include significant long-term
dollar-denominated
loans, reflecting energy privatisation finance or loans to
state-owned
companies. Given the control over the state-owned banks (the
boards of the
state-owned banks are dominated by government appointments), and
the limited
size (lending capacity) of the country's development banks, in
Fitch's view
there is some risk that the authorities could influence lending
strategy at the
state-owned commercial banks; however, there is little evidence
of such
influence to date.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS,
LOCAL CURRENCY IDRS
The three banks' Support Ratings (SRs) of '2' and Support Rating
Floors (SRFs)
of 'BBB-' reflect Fitch's view of the high probability of
support from the
Turkish sovereign, in case of need. The SRFs, which underpin the
banks'
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs, are aligned with the
sovereign's Long-Term
Foreign Currency IDR. The banks' Long-Term Local Currency IDRs
of 'BBB' are also
aligned with those of the sovereign, reflecting Fitch's high
support
expectations.
In Fitch's view, the Turkish state's propensity to support the
state-owned banks
is likely to be very high, reflecting their ownership, the
policy roles of
Ziraat and Halk and the significant state-related deposits held
at the banks.
Fitch believes the state's ability to provide extraordinary
foreign currency
support to the banking sector, if required, may be somewhat
constrained given
limited central bank reserves (net of placements from banks) and
the sector's
sizable external debt. However, in Fitch's view, the foreign
currency support
needs of the state-owned banks in even quite extreme scenarios
should be
manageable for the sovereign given their generally reasonable
liquidity
positions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VAKIFBANK SUBORDINATED
DEBT
The affirmation of Vakifbank's subordinated debt rating at 'BB+'
reflects the
fact that this is notched one off the bank's 'bbb-' VR. This
reflects Fitch's
usual approach to rating subordinated debt, and also its view
that government
support for state-owned banks in Turkey will not necessarily in
all
circumstances be extended to subordinated creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The banks' ratings are sensitive primarily to changes in the
operating
environment and the sovereign credit profile. A downgrade of the
sovereign
ratings would be likely to result in a similar action on the
banks as it would
signal both a reduced ability of the sovereign to provide
support and a
weakening of the operating environment, which is a key driver of
the banks' VRs.
A deterioration in the operating environment could result in a
weakening of
banks' asset quality, performance, capitalisation and access to
foreign currency
funding.
Downgrades of banks' VRs could also result from (i) a
bank-specific
deterioration of asset quality, resulting from weaknesses in
underwriting; (ii)
further erosion of capital ratios due to continued lira
depreciation and/or
growth; or (iii) a weakening of banks' foreign currency
liquidity positions
given their significant levels of foreign currency wholesale
funding and
exposure to investor sentiment. However, a downgrade of any of
the banks' VRs
would only result in negative action on the banks' IDRs if at
the same time
Fitch believed the ability and/or propensity of the Turkish
authorities to
provide support had weakened.
Any change in Vakifbank's VR would likely lead to a change in
its subordinated
debt rating.
Changes in the banks' SRs and SRFs, and hence the levels at
which support
underpins their IDRs, would likely be linked to changes in the
sovereign's
ratings. However, these ratings could also be downgraded,
resulting in a
notching of the banks' SRFs off the sovereign rating, if either
(i) the banks'
foreign currency positions deteriorate considerably, to an
extent which might
limit the sovereign's ability to provide them with sufficient
extraordinary
support in foreign currency; or (ii) Fitch believes the
sovereign's propensity
to support the banks has reduced. A change of ownership of the
banks, or the
introduction of bank resolution legislation in Turkey aimed at
limiting
sovereign support for failed banks, could negatively impact
Fitch's view of
support propensity, and hence the banks' SRs and SRFs. However,
such
developments are not currently anticipated in the near term.
The rating actions are as follows:
T.C. Ziraat Bankasi A.S., Turkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. and Turkiye
Vakiflar Bankasi
T.A.O.
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Ratings affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Ratings affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floors affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt (short-term; Ziraat and Vakifbank)
affirmed at 'F3'
Subordinated debt rating (Vakifbank): affirmed at 'BB+'
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Huseyin Sevinc
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1027
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992345
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.