(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 14 (Fitch) JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) third
quarter 2015
(3Q15) results benefited from the recognition of several unusual
items, and
while core results were down from 3Q14, they were still solid,
with an adjusted
return on tangible equity of approximately 12%. Increased market
volatility,
interest rate uncertainty, and pressures in oil & gas had an
impact on a variety
of segments, but Fitch Ratings believes the diversity of the
platform and the
bank's market positioning in the businesses in which it operates
continued to
support peer-superior performance.
Unusual items in the quarter included about $1 billion of
firmwide legal
expenses, which includes CDS settlements and $2.2 billion of tax
benefits, both
of which are after-tax numbers. JPM also recognized $591 million
of consumer
reserve releases in the quarter, which were partially offset by
a $310 million
increase in wholesale reserves related to select downgrades in
the oil & gas
portfolio.
Corporate and Investment banking (CIB) produced a return on
equity of 8%, or 13%
adjusting for legal expenses, tax benefits, and reserve builds.
Revenues were
down in the quarter as strong investment banking, advisory, and
equity markets
activity were more than offset by weaker performance in fixed
income markets,
securities services, and treasury services, which was largely
anticipated by
Fitch. Markets revenues were down 16% from 3Q14, or down 6%
adjusting for
business simplification. There was a $232 million reserve build
in the quarter,
which included about $128 million directly associated with oil &
gas exposure.
Still, net charge-offs in the segment, at 0.01% in the quarter,
remain very
strong.
CIB reported average VaR of $57 million for the quarter, which
was up from $43
million in the prior quarter and $35 million in 3Q14, due
largely to an increase
in fixed income VaR. Fitch expects segment VaR to rise with
increased market
volatility. Overall, Fitch believes CIB segment performance
continues to benefit
from the firm's global reach and scale, and market share gains,
at least on the
margin, are likely to continue.
The Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment produced a
return on equity of
about 20% in the quarter due to a reduction in provision expense
and improved
cost efficiencies. The business is committed to reducing
expenses by $2 billion
by the end of 2017. Through 3Q15, expenses have declined $600
million, or $700
million adjusting for legal expense. Core loans were up 23% year
over year,
driven by growth in mortgage loans, business banking, and auto.
Mortgage origination was up 41% year over year and about 2%
sequentially given a
stronger pipeline and an improvement in the purchase market. JPM
continues to
balance sheet high-quality mortgages, adding about $19 billion
in the quarter.
Mortgage servicing revenue continued to decline, given a
reduction in the
servicing book, but servicing expenses are also down as the bank
looks to
right-size the business. Fitch expects mortgage servicing
expenses to continue
to improve in 4Q15. Credit trends in the real estate portfolio
remained strong,
with non-purchased credit impaired (PCI) losses of 0.10% in the
quarter; down 11
basis points (bps) sequentially. JPM released $575 million of
reserves in the
mortgage portfolio during the quarter, including $200 million
associated with
the non-credit-impaired portfolio and $375 million associated
with the PCI
portfolio. Releases for both segments were supported by reduced
delinquencies
and improving home prices.
The card, commerce solutions and auto segment generated a return
on equity (ROE)
of 22%, which was a solid quarter, but down year over year. Net
interest income
was up due to strong volume and a reduction in the reserve for
uncollectable
interest and fees. However, non-interest revenues were down due
to the
re-pricing of certain co-brand partnerships to market, including
the bank's
relationships with United Airlines and Southwest Airlines,
partially offset by
higher auto lease volume and a 5.9% increase in card sales
volume. Average card
loans were flat year over year and total segment loans grew
about the same.
Credit performance remained pristine, with card net charge-offs
declining 20bps
sequentially, to 2.41%. That said, delinquencies were up 9bps
from the prior
quarter, due in part to seasonality, and JPM expects losses to
be about 2.5%
over the medium term. While net charge-off dollars were down
7.6% from 3Q14,
provision expense rose about 1%, to account for portfolio
growth. The allowance
for loan losses for the segment was 2.16% of ending loans in
3Q15, down 2bps
sequentially. Fitch believes credit metrics in the segment are
at or near a
bottom.
Commercial Banking's (CB) contribution to earnings was down in
the quarter given
a decline in investment banking revenues, higher operating
expenses, and an
increase in provision expense. Still, management expects
investment banking
revenue in the segment to be at record levels for the year,
surpassing $2
billion, given a strong pipeline. Despite a modest reserve
build, partially
attributable to oil & gas exposure, credit performance remains
strong, with no
net charge-offs in the quarter.
Market sentiment negatively affected asset management (AM)
earnings in the
quarter given lower transactional revenues. The sale of the
retirement planning
services business in 2014 also had an impact year-over-year
comparisons. Assets
under management (AUM) declined to $1.7 trillion at quarter-end
as JPM
experienced its first quarter of net outflows in some time,
driven by interest
rate uncertainty and equity market declines.
From a liquidity perspective, JPM's high quality liquid assets
remained strong,
at $505 billion in the quarter, and the bank has reduced
non-operating deposits
by more than $150 billion through 3Q15; outpacing its year-end
2015 target by
over $50 billion. Over the same period, total deposits are down
by approximately
$90 billion, as growth in more stable balances helped to offset
the decline.
Average deposits in the CCB segment were up $38.3 billion from
year-end 2014,
while average CIB deposits were down about $61.8 billion. Fitch
views this shift
favorably, given the relative stability of retail deposits and
favorable
treatment in liquidity ratios.
JPM's Basel III Tier 1 Common equity (CET1) ratio rose 40bps
sequentially, to
11.4%, given earnings retention and a decline in risk-weighted
assets. The
bank's capital ratio is now the same under both the advanced and
standardized
approaches, and the standardized ratio is expected to be the
binding constraint
going forward. The supplementary leverage ratio (SLR) grew 30bps
at the firm
level and 40bps at the bank level, to reach 6.3% and 6.5%,
respectively, at
quarter-end, which is compliant with regulatory requirements. In
terms of G-SIB
requirements, JPM believes it is currently in the 4% bucket,
with regard to the
buffer, given actions taken by the bank and final U.S. rules.
This is down from
the 4.5% bucket previously, but remains at the high-end of the
peer group. Fitch
regards JPM's capital levels to be consistent with its current
ratings and would
expect the bank to achieve full compliance with all regulatory
requirements,
well ahead of required implementation.
JPM paid a dividend of $0.44 per share in the quarter, equating
to a payout of
26.2% of reported earnings per share, or a payout of 33.3%
adjusting for unusual
items in the quarter. The bank repurchased $1.2 billion of
equity in the
quarter, leaving approximately $3.9 billion of repurchase
authority, based on
the results of this year's CCAR process.
Contacts:
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0560
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 212 908 0500,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
