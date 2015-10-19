(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Meiji Yasuda Life
Insurance Company's (Meiji Yasuda Life) USD2bn step-up callable
subordinated
notes with interest deferral options due 2045 an 'A-' rating.
Fitch has
simultaneously published the insurer's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A'. The Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating was affirmed at
'A'. The
Outlooks on the IDR and IFS rating are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The subordinated notes are rated one notch below Meiji Yasuda
Life's Long-Term
IDR to reflect their subordination and minimal non-performance
risk, in line
with Fitch's notching criteria.
The notes include a mandatory interest deferral feature on
cumulative basis,
which is triggered when Meiji Yasuda Life's Japan statutory
solvency margin
ratio (SMR) falls below the regulatory capital requirement of
200% or on the
issuance of an order of prompt corrective action by Japan's
Financial Services
Agency. The company's SMR was 1,041.0% at the end-March 2015.
This subordinated note is classified as 100% capital due to
regulatory override
within Fitch's risk-based capitalisation and is classified as
100% debt for the
agency's financial leverage calculations, according to Fitch's
methodology.
Fitch expects leverage to remain low (11.4% on pro-forma basis
at the end March
2015) for Meiji Yasuda Life's rating category and interest
coverage to be
strong.
Meiji Yasuda Life's IFS rating is currently constrained by
Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'A' with Stable Outlook and rated one
notch below its
unadjusted IFS rating of 'A+'. Fitch does not allow Meiji Yasuda
Life's rating
to be above that of the sovereign, given the company's high
level of government
debt holdings (39% of invested assets as of end-March 2015) and
its lack of
business diversification outside Japan.
Meiji Yasuda's ratings are supported by the company's strong
capitalisation,
well-established market position and good profitability; but
these strengths are
offset by its high exposure to domestic equities, which causes
volatility in its
capital adequacy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Meiji Yasuda Life is unlikely in the near future
as the company's
Insurer Financial Strength Rating is currently on par with
Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR. If the rating on Japan were lowered,
however, its rating is
also likely to be lowered.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
significant decline
in the capital buffer as a result of a sustained stock market
decline,
volatility in interest rates or a decline in profitability due
to a change in
product mix. Specifically, the rating could also be downgraded
if the SMR
declines below 700% for a sustained period, or core profit
margins (14.9% for
the fiscal year ended March 2015) deteriorate to below 10% for a
prolonged
period.
