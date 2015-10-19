(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Philippines-based Rizal
Commercial Banking Corp.'s (RCBC; BB/Stable) proposed US
dollar-denominated
senior notes an expected 'BB(EXP)' rating. The notes will be
issued under the
bank's USD1bn medium-term note programme.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior notes are rated at the same level as RCBC's 'BB'
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute
direct,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank
equally with all
its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in RCBC's IDR,
which is driven
by its Viability Rating of 'bb'.
For more details on RCBC's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms
Philippines' China Bank, Security Bank and RCBC" dated 23 July
2015 and its
credit update dated 12 October 2015, which are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
RCBC's ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating 'bb'
Support Rating '3'
Support Rating Floor 'BB-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kuok Ming Soh
Analyst
+65 6796 7237
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+855 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 22 July 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
