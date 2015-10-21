(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
(3Q15)
here
LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) The Spanish Fitch Fundamentals Index
(FFI) has dipped
slightly to '+5' in 3Q15, as some indicators normalise with the
approach of the
cyclical peak. Credit conditions are still improving, albeit at
a slightly
slower rate, and are therefore supportive of growth.
Economic recovery in Spain has kept the FFI positive since 4Q13.
Falling
delinquencies, an improving labour market and a return to
lending growth lifted
the index to a strong '+6' at end-2014. However, flat corporate
forecasts and a
gentler pace of improvement in Fitch's rating Outlooks in 3Q15
pushed the FFI
down, but only slightly.
A shift in risk sentiment in global markets also weighed on the
index, pushing
the CDS outlook score into negative territory. But the index
remains positive or
neutral in all other components.
The flow of new lending to SMEs has been a bright spot in 3Q15.
New credit
growth of smaller value loans of up to EUR1m is pronounced.
Monthly data shows
largely uninterrupted growth for new, small loans over the last
six months,
suggesting more sustainable credit demand among Spain's micro
companies,
consistent with a broad recovery.
The FFI tracks changes in credit fundamentals across key sectors
of the Spanish
economy. Analysing the relative strength or weakness of the
index or its sub
components can provide insight into whether conditions in Spain
are conducive to
economic growth.
The trend in potential drivers or constraints on economic growth
or decline is
indicated by the relative strength or weakness of the FFI,
ranging from +10 to
-10. Released quarterly, the FFI relies primarily on proprietary
Fitch-sourced
data. The FFI's components are mortgage, SME and ABS
performance, EBITDA and
capex forecasts, rating outlooks, the CDS outlook, new credit,
unemployment
forecast and transportation trend. As a result, the index
provides a complete
picture of the health of the Spanish credit markets.
The report, 'Fitch Fundamentals Index - Spain' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Contact:
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1655
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414,
Email:
pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
