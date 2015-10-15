(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Ireland's 2016 budget does not alter
Fitch Ratings'
view that the sovereign's budget deficit will continue to
narrow, implying
declining debt over the medium to longer term. A strong fiscal
performance since
the start of 2015 has made room for some stimulus without
putting the original
deficit target in danger.
The 2016 draft budget includes tax cuts and spending increases
worth about
EUR1.5bn (0.75% of GDP). Revenue measures include raising the
entry threshold
and cutting the lowest rates of the Universal Social Charge, and
ending the
private sector pension levy introduced in the 2011 budget.
The economic recovery has boosted budgetary performance so far
in 2015.
Exchequer returns in 3Q showed receipts from corporation tax,
VAT, and social
insurance ahead of target thanks to rapid growth (corporation
tax receipts were
44.2% ahead). Government spending was EUR500m below target,
mostly due to lower
debt-servicing costs.
The 2016 budget is therefore consistent with last year's
decision by the
coalition government to overspend in the fourth quarter after
better-than-expected outturns until 9M14. Moreover, some fiscal
easing ahead of
general elections, which must be held by 8 April next year, is
not surprising.
It does not change our expectation of further budget deficit
narrowing, with
Ireland exiting the excessive deficit procedure (EDP) in 2016,
and debt-to-GDP
continuing to decline, albeit from a very high level.
The sovereign's fiscal credibility has been underlined by its
meeting of the
original EDP deadline set nearly five years ago, after reducing
the headline
deficit by nearly 10pp. A strengthening recovery and favourable
financing
conditions buttressing fiscal consolidation were among the
drivers of our
revision of the Outlook on Ireland's 'A-' rating to Positive
from Stable in
August.
We assume the next Irish government will remain broadly
compliant with the EU
and national fiscal rules, and a primary surplus of 1%-2% of GDP
will be
maintained over the medium term. This will remain an important
driver of debt
dynamics, as it is not clear how long Ireland will maintain the
very high growth
rates of this year. The large role that economic recovery has
played in
improving fiscal performance is indicated by the fact that the
structural
deficit has narrowed significantly less than the headline
deficit. Furthermore,
with stronger-than-expected growth the fiscal stimulus in 2016
is pro-cyclical
and therefore likely to increase economic volatility.
