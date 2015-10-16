(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Poznan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating affirmation reflects our unchanged view that the
city's strong
performance will be maintained over the medium term, providing
adequate debt
service.
The ratings reflect Poznan's sound operating performance,
moderate direct debt,
high self-funding capacity, a well-diversified local economy and
a stable
regulatory regime. The ratings also factor in the city's high
contingent
liabilities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
We expect the city will maintain its sound operating performance
and post
operating margins of 13%-14% in 2015-2017. We assume that the
new administration
will actively seek investments for the city, to help expand the
local tax base
and provide higher tax revenues. Our projections include an
increase in current
spending by an additional 2%-2.5% of total operating expenditure
in 2016. We
assume that these are one-off cost adjustments and the city will
continue with
its policy of cost restraint.
We forecast Poznan's capital expenditure at PLN1.9bn in
2015-2017 or 19% of
total expenditure on average, i.e. a similar level to 2010-2014.
Major projects
are likely to be focused on infrastructure (roads), the waste
incinerator plant
and public transport. The city's capacity to self-fund
investments is high, with
capital revenue (mainly EU grants) and the current balance
covering most of its
capital expenditure. This should reduce new financing needs.
We expect Poznan's direct debt to stabilise at about 60% of
current revenue in
2015-2016 as a result of a high current balance and EU grants
financing
investments. This figure is forecast to decline to 55% of
current revenue or to
PLN1.59bn at end-2017, from PLN1.65bn (61% of current revenue)
expected for
end-2015. Poznan's debt is on a downward trend since 2011, when
it represented
77% of current revenue.
For 2015-2016, we expect that Poznan's operating balance should
comfortably
cover projected debt service by at least 1.2x (including planned
premature
redemption) or 2.0x excluding it. The city's debt payback ratio
(debt-to-current
balance) should stabilise at five years in 2015-2017, similar to
2014 and below
the average debt maturity of seven years.
The city is exposed to fairly high contingent liabilities
stemming from public
sector entities debt. We expect indirect risk (companies' debt
and guarantees
issued by the city) to peak at PLN1.4bn (52% of current revenue)
at end-2015 and
gradually decline to PLN1.1bn (38%) by end-2017. We consider
this level of
indirect risk to be manageable, as it should not put direct
pressure on the
city's budget due to the high self-financing ability of the
companies.
Poznan's economy is well-diversified across sectors, supporting
revenue growth
and resulting in gross domestic product per capita being 2x the
national
average. Services dominate the local economy as they produce 73%
of gross value
added and employ 79% of the local workforce. At end-August 2015,
Poznan's
unemployment rate was the lowest among Polish cities (2.7%) and
far below the
national average (10%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the City of Poznan improves its
operating
margin to above 15% on a sustained basis accompanied by
contained net overall
risk growth and an upgrade of the sovereign rating (A-/Stable).
A downgrade could result from sustained deterioration of the
operating margin
below 10%, or a significant rise in direct debt leading to the
city's debt
payback ratio exceeding 10 years (2014: 4.9 years).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects the city to continue exercising operating
expenditure restraint
and to manage the budget prudently over the medium term.
Fitch assumes that the city will continue to receive EU funds to
co-finance its
investment programme.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=992446
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.