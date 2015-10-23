(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Russian
Mari El Republic's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'B'.
The agency has also affirmed the republic's National Long-term
rating at
'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlook. Mari El's outstanding senior
unsecured domestic
bonds have been affirmed at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects our unchanged baseline scenario
regarding the
republic's ability to record satisfactory fiscal performance and
maintain
moderate direct risk commensurate with its ratings in the medium
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB' rating reflects the republic's moderate direct risk
with limited
exposure to refinancing risk and satisfactory fiscal
performance. The ratings
also factor the republic's modest economic profile amid a
deteriorating
macroeconomic environment in Russia.
Fitch expects Mari El to continue posting stable fiscal
performance in
2015-2017, with an operating surplus of 8%-9% (2014: 7%). This
will be driven by
prudent management aimed at cost control and an expected steady
increase in
operating revenue of 5% over the medium term. The latter would
be driven by
modest growth of tax revenue from processing industries.
The republic's interim deficit before debt variation narrowed to
1.4% of total
revenue by end-8M15 from 9.5% a year earlier. We expect the full
year deficit to
remain below 10% of total revenue over the medium term (2014:
9.6%), driven by
an expected reduction in capex to 13% of total spending
(2010-2014: average
22%).
Fitch expects Mari El's direct risk to increase up to RUB13bn in
2017, driven by
budgeted deficits, while in relative terms to stabilise at below
60% of current
revenue in 2015-2017 (2014: 47%). The republic's direct risk
increased to
RUB10.7bn in 2014 from RUB8.7bn a year earlier. The region's
debt profile
shifted last year to include a larger proportion of budget loans
of 42% of debt
stock (2013: 13%).
Fitch does not expect the proportion of direct debt (bank loans
and bonds) in
the republic's debt stock to exceed 40% of current revenue by
2017, partially
offsetting increased costs of borrowing due to interest rate
volatility. The
increased use of federal budget loans to refinance matured bonds
and bank loans
in 2015 is positive for the credit profile, by allowing the
region to limit
growth of direct debt and save on debt servicing (budget loans
carry 0.1%
interest per annum).
Exposure to refinancing risk is moderate. Refinancing needs are
limited to the
repayment of domestic bonds totalling RUB1.4bn coming due in
October and
December 2015. This is offset by RUB1.3bn worth of federal
budget loans,
received in September 2015, to repay maturing debt obligations.
Mari El's interim cash position improved to RUB675m at end-8M15
from RUB111m in
2014. The republic maintains sufficient cash balances to cover
occasional cash
mismatches. Interim liquidity is also supported by the use of
short-term
treasury loans at subsidised rates.
Mari El's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than the
average Russian
region. Its per capita gross regional product was 30% lower than
the national
median in 2012-2013, which is exacerbated by a weak economic
environment in
Russia. The republic's government in its restated macro-economic
forecast
expects economic growth of 2.4%-2.9% in 2015-2017, against
3%-3.5% previously.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be positively affected by an improved
budgetary performance
leading to deficit before debt decreasing below 5% of total
revenue, coupled
with an extension of the debt maturity profile.
Conversely, a downgrade or revision of the Outlook to Negative
could result from
sustained deterioration of operating performance with an
operating margin below
5%, coupled with weaker debt coverage (2013: eight years)
exceeding average debt
maturity (2013: four years) over the medium term.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
