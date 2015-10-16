(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Yapi Kredi
Yatirim Menkul
Degerler A.S.(YK Invest) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
of 'BBB' with
Stable Outlook, a Support Rating (SR) of '2' and a National
Long-term Rating of
'AAA(tur)', in line with those of its parent, Turkey's Yapi ve
Kredi Bankasi
A.S. (YKB; BBB/Stable).
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
YK Invest has one of the leading positions in the capital and
securities
markets. YK Invest's ratings are equalised with those of its
sole owner, YKB.
This reflects Fitch's view that it is a core, highly integrated
subsidiary of
YKB, acting as the investment banking arm of the group, and that
the parent YKB
has a strong ability and propensity to support YK Invest in case
of a need.
Fitch's view of YKB's propensity to support YK Invest is driven
by the latter's
close integration with YKB. YK Invest shares its parent's
branding, key risk
assessment systems and customers. YK Invest board members are
drawn from senior
executives at YKB and YKB's CEO is Chairman of YK Invest.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
YK Invest's ratings would be primarily sensitive to any change
in YKB's ratings
and also to Fitch's view on the propensity of the parent to
provide support in
case of need.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs assigned at 'F2'
National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AAA(tur)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating assigned at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1788
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Huseyin Sevinc
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1027
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant committee 15 Oct 2015
